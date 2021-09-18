PIHC: Carrigaline hurlers get back on track against Éire Óg

Carrigaline 1-16 Éire Óg 0-12

AN impressive opening half saw Carrigaline get their Co-Op Superstores PIHC ambitions back on track when they overcame Éire Óg at Ballygarvan on Saturday afternoon.

Having lost to Courcey Rovers in the opening round, another defeat here would have left Carrigaline out of the championship, but they showed from the opening whistle that they want to have a big say in this championship yet.

Carrigaline led 1-13 to 0-5 at half-time, the goal coming from David Drake, and they were in control of the match. Éire Óg improved after the break, but the deficit was too big, and Carrigaline will now take on Youghal safe in the knowledge, that a win will see them qualify for the quarter-finals.

Brian Kelleher was the standout performer for Carrigaline with nine points, but he was ably assisted by Kevin Kavanagh, David Griffin, who finished with 0-3 from wing-back, Rob O’Shea and Rhys McCarthy, while their full-back line of Chris Vaughan, Steve Williamson and David Stack handled the threat of Daniel Goulding and Ciaran Sheehan impressively.

Éire Óg had good performers in John and Joe Cooper and Diarmuid Dineen, while Kevin Hallissey and David Kirwan threatened occasionally and Goulding was a handful all night, but 18 wides, 10 in the first half isn’t good enough at this level, and they will need to improve when they meet Courcey Rovers in their final group game.

Carrigaline manager Sean O’Shea was pleased with his side’s performance.

“We concentrated hard all week. We knew Éire Óg were going to put in a big challenge, which they did, but we believed in ourselves, we have good players across each line, we have a great bunch of players, and they want to do well. They train to do well, and they came out today with a mission and we’re delighted with the win.

“There’s no weak team in the Premier Intermediate grade, it’s a very hard grade to get out of, and We’ll prepare the same way for Youghal in the final group game."

Carrigaline started fast and led 0-5 to 0-1 after 11 minutes, the points coming from Brian and Ronan Ronan, Patrick McBarron and Rob O’Shea, David Kirwan on target for Éire Óg.

They had further points from Griffin and Kelleher before Drake’s goal in the 24th minute, left them in total control, with Diarmuid Dinnen, Kevin Hallissey and Goulding raising white flags for Éire Óg.

Points from Hallissey (2), Joe Cooper (2) and Dylan Desmond reduced the deficit by the second water break to seven points, but that was as close as they got, and points from Kelleher and Griffin sealed Carrigaline’s win.

Éire Óg's Conor McGoldrick wins possession from Carrigaline's Ronan Kelleher in the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC at Ballygarvan. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher 0-9 (0-7 f), D Drake 1-0, D Griffin 0-3, R O’Shea 0-2, P McBarron, R Kelleher 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: K Hallissey 0-4 f, Joe Cooper 0-3, D Goulding 0-2, D Kirwan, D Desmond (f), D Dineen 0-1 each.

CARRIGALINE: M O’Mahony; C Vaughan, S Williamson, D Stack; Kieran Kavanagh, Kevin Kavanagh, D Griffin; R O’Shea, R McCarthy; D McBarron, P McBarron, S O’Brien; B Kelleher, D Drake, R Kelleher.

Subs: W O’Brien for R Kelleher (42), K O’Reilly for D McBarron (55), D McCarthy for B Kelleher (58).

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; J Mullins, D O’Herlihy, C McGoldrick; D Dineen, John Cooper, B Corcoran, R O’Toole, D McCarthy; Joe Cooper, K Hallissey, C O’Callaghan; D Goulding, C Sheehan, D Kirwan.

Sub: B Hurley for D McCarthy (42).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).