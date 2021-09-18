Cork hurler Sean O'Donoghue strikes late as Inniscarra beat Watergrasshill

Inniscarra 4-13 Watergrasshill 2-17

INNISCARRA came out on top following a pulsating Co-Op Superstores PIHC encounter against Watergrasshill in Grenagh on Saturday afternoon.

In what was a must-win encounter, Inniscarra showed great character to secure the win late on.

It was a fast paced start to proceedings and both sides exchanged scores in the opening stages.

Inniscarra got their opening points through well-taken scores by Owen McCarthy, Shane O’Mahony and a Fergal O’Leary free. Watergrasshill responded through scores by Shane Óg O’Regan and a neat Sean Desmond point from out wide.

In the 10th minute, Inniscarra struck for a fine goal, as O’Leary drilled the ball home impeccably to the back of the net.

The Watergrasshill response to this concession was to be a positive one, however, as they got points through O’Regan.

Things got better for Watergrasshill when they were given the opportunity to get in front from a penalty. This was duly planted to the back of the net by O’Regan, with Anthony Cronin converted with a fine score from distance.

Cork star Sean O’Donoghue got an early Inniscarra second-half point to reduce the gap down to two between the sides, with O’Mahony also converting for the Mid-Cork side.

Watergrasshill though were not to be knocked off course. Desmond got another impressive point for Watergrasshill on 45 minutes followed by an O'Regan goal, with O’Donoghue scoring for Inniscarra as they tried to keep this game alive.

O’Donoghue then struck for a super goal after the second water break to reduce the gap to four points.

Inniscarra refused to give in and their hard work was duly rewarded in the closing stages. First of all Colm Casey raced through and finished clinically to raise a green flag.

In a dramatic conclusion, O’Regan edged Watergrasshill back ahead.

That was before O’Donoghue fired home to the back of the net to retake the lead for Scarra and he capped off an excellent display superb long-range score.

Scorers for Inniscarra: S O’Donoghue (0-2 f) 2-4, F O’Leary (0-3 f) 1-3, C Casey 1-0, S O’Mahony 0-4, J Harrington, O McCarthy 0-1 each.

Watergrasshill: S Óg O’Regan (1-0 pen, 0-10 f) 2-10, S Desmond 0-3, C Roche, P O’Regan, A Cronin, C Cronin 0-1 each.

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, L Ryan, B O’Mahony; A McCarthy, S Sheehan, C Lombard; J Harrington, O McCarthy; S O’Donoghue, S O’Mahony, K Rice; M O’Connell, C Casey, F O’Leary.

Subs: J Enright for Rice (h-t), S Bulfin for O’Connell (47).

WATERGRASSHILL: D O’Callaghan; J Gowan, A Ricken, P Cronin; D O’Farrell, K O’Neill, B Fenton; A Cronin, J McCarthy; C Cronin, P O’Regan, T Dinane; S Desmond, S Óg O’Regan, C Roche.

Subs: P O’Leary for McCarthy (49) C Healy for C Cronin (53).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).