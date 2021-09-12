Cork v Galway All-Ireland camogie final: Three reasons the Rebels lost

1. WORK-RATE:

GALWAY'S intensity was astounding. From the throw-in they swarmed Cork and never let up for the entire game.

Cork’s work-rate was equally impressive to be fair but to hold Cork’s lethal full-forward line to 1-5 from play was a job well done. Galway’s defence dispossessed Cork’s attack 16 times.

Around the middle both sides evened out in the possession stats but Cork scored 13 times from 26 shots, nine of those wides often from pressure.

2. ECONOMICAL USE OF POSSESSION:

Cork scored 13 times from 26, Galway had 22 attempts and scored 16. They had five scorers in the second half to Cork’s two.

Again, credit the defence of Galway for that. Cork had just two points in the third quarter, from frees. They had three or four half chances for goals but just couldn’t get the final touch, under immense pressure.

3. SMALL MARGINS

In a game so closely contested, the little things added up.

Libby Coppinger was millimetres away from intercepting Ailish O’Reilly’s handpass for Siobhan McGrath’s goal. Carrie Dolan didn’t play since the opening round of the championship due to injury and came in to score six points from placed balls, Hannah Looney diving and blocking brilliantly to prevent a goal from her on 43 minutes.

Amy O’Connor had a goal opportunity and maybe if she pulled as the ball went away from goal, it might have hit the net. Cork did win a free from it.