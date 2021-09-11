Sean Twomey's goal swings PIHC cracker between Courceys and Carrigaline

Courcey Rovers 1-20 Carrigaline 0-19

A Seán Twomey goal was the difference between divisional rivals Courcey Rovers and Carrigaline in this Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC Group A tie played in a resplendent Ballinhassig on Saturday.

His side had made a habit of reeling Carrigaline in every time they had got ahead as the sides were level on eight occasions but with five minutes to go, Courceys enjoyed a slender 0-17 to 0-16 lead.

Twomey then broke onto a Stephen Nyhan puck-out before crashing the ball to the Carrigaline net to give his side the breathing space that they needed.

Carrigaline’s star forward Brian Kelleher did his best to rescue a point for his side as he knocked over three points in the aftermath of the goal, but the outstanding Richard Sweetnam matched him point for point and when the need was greatest, Nyhan produced an excellent save to deny David Griffin.

Carrigaline started the better with Kelleher, Simon O’Brien and Patrick McBarron putting them into an early three-point lead. Sweetnam and keeper Nyhan shared four points between them to bring Courceys into the game but two more points from Kelleher and a beauty from David Drake meant Carriglaine led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the water break.

Courceys then outscored Carrigaline by 0-4 to 0-1 on the resumption before the classy Kelleher then outscored his rival Sweetnam by three to two coming up to the break to give his side a slender 0-11 to 0-10 half time lead.

On the resumption, however, Courceys’ scores began to come a bit easier. Sweetnam clipped over three points, Nyhan had his third and substitute John McCarthy also pointed while Kelleher (2) McBarron and Drake were on target to leave them level at 0-15 apiece at the three-quarter stage.

McCarthy and Sweetnam pushed Courceys ahead before Chris Vaughan denied Sweetnam a certain goal with a brilliant hook after a long Nyhan delivery caused havoc. Another Kelleher free left the minimum between them before Twomey struck for his major to give Courceys the win.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-12 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), S Twomey 1-1, S Nyhan 0-3 f, J McCarthy 0-2, A O’Donovan, J O’Neill 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: B Kelleher 0-13 (0-10 f), D Drake, P McBarron 0-2 each, R McCarthy, S O’Brien 0-1 each.

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; S McCarthy, B Mulcahy, K Collins; F Lordan, T O’Sullivan, B Collins; DJ Twomey, M Collins; O Crowley, A O’Donovan, J O’Neill; R Sweetnam, S Twomey, R Nyhan.

Subs: J McCarthy for O’Donovan (inj 37), L Collins for R Nyhan (60).

CARRIGALINE: M O’Mahony; C Vaughan, S Williamson, D Stack; K Kavanagh, R McCarthy, D Griffin, R O’Shea, K Dwane; B Kelleher, P McBarron, S O’Brien; D McCarthy, D Drake, R Kelleher.

Subs: F O’Connell for Dwane (h-t), K O’Reilly for O’Brien (44), D McBarron for D McCarthy (45).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).