Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 17:29

Cork PIHC: Castlelyons are in ruthless form against Watergrasshill

Favourites for the county made all the running with the wind in the first half
Anthony Spillane hit a goal for Castlelyons. Picture: Larry Cummins.

John O'Shea

Castlelyons 3-21 Watergrasshill 1-11 

CASTLELYONS, runners-up in 2020, laid down a serious marker in their Co-Op Superstores PIHC opener.

This was a convincing victory over Watergrasshill, who were without injured Cork U20 star Daire O'Leary, and even though Colm Spillane had to be replaced in the first half, Castlelyons look the team to beat.

They had three green flags raised by half-time: Anthony Spillane, David Morrison and James Kearney, and while the Hill had the wind in the second half, they were 2-8 in arrears.

Castlelyons were certainly in red hot form in the opening quarter of an hour, as they led 2-7 to the 0-3 of Watergrasshill at the first water break.

After slotting over a number of well-taken points, Castlelyons found the back of the net through a drilled effort by James Kearney.

Watergrasshill responded through Shane O’Regan’s points, they could do little about the speed at which Castlelyons commenced.

Indeed Castlelyons netted for a second time when Anthony Spillane raced through well before blasting his effort into the back of the net.

David Morrison also got in on the Castlelyons goal-scoring act, showing great movement to race through the Watergrasshill defence before slotting the ball home clinically from close range.

Despite strong Watergrasshill efforts, including a goal from O’Regan, Castlelyons kept the momentum going up until the end of the first 30 minutes of play, as they led 3-13 to 1-5 at the halftime break.

Ultimately that opening half performance proved decisive for Castlelyons. Though they did manage to keep the scoreboard ticking over also during the second half, as the likes of Fenton and Michael Spillane slotted the ball over the bar.

O’Regan did his best to keep Watergrasshill in the contest but it wasn't enough. 

This was to be a very productive day at the office from a Castlelyons point of view and one which they will indeed hope to repeat over the coming weeks. Next up it's Inniscarra for the Hill, while Castlelyons face Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton (0-5 f) 0-8, J Kearney 1-4, A Spillane 1-2, D Morrison 1-1, M Spillane 0-3, E Maye 0-2, J Barry 0-1 free.

Watergrasshill: S O’Regan (0-5 f) 1-11. 

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O’Leary, N O’Leary, T Carroll; S Moroney, L Sexton, L Doocey; E Maye, A Fenton; K O’Leary, C Spillane, R Fenton; D Morrison, A Spillane, J Kearney.

Subs: M Spillane for C Spillane (15 inj), C O’Neill for Maye (48).

WATERGRASSHILL: D O’Callaghan; S Field, B Fenton, P Cronin; J McCarthy, K O’Neill, A Ricken; A Cronin, C Cronin; P O’Leary, P O’Regan, C Healy; S O’Regan, S Óg O’Regan, S Desmond.

Subs: J Gowan for O’Regan (17), T Dinan for Healy, C Roche for O’Regan (both 42).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

