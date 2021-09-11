David Lowney and Ross Mannix get Clon hurlers back on track

Clonakilty 1-21 St Oliver Plunketts 1-10

CLONAKILTY qualified for the last eight of this year’s RCM Tarmacadam Carbery junior A hurling championship following victory over St Oliver Plunkett's in Ardfield.

The reigning West Cork JAHC champions produced a terrific display dotted with spells of impressive hurling and scores to see off their plucky opponents.

The absence of five of the players who lost to Newcestown in the opening round merely underlined the depth of Clonakilty’s panel. St Oliver Plunketts were also missing some regular starters but could have little argument with the outcome of an entertaining game.

David Lowney dominated the encounter by scoring 0-12, proving unerring from 65’s and frees and was central to Clonakilty’s 11-point victory. St Oliver Plunketts never stopped trying but struggled to contain Clon’s swift attacks and ability to transfer the sliotar accurately into their forwards. Whenever that tactic failed, the winners’ long-range shooting ability came to the fore.

Leading 1-4 to 0-1 at the first water break, Timmy Anglin’s well-taken goal from a Brian White delivery handed Clon a six-point lead they would never relinquish.

Ciarán Hurley kept Plunketts in touch but David Lowney’s free conversions plus Ross Mannix and Tim McCarthy scores saw the sides change ends with Clon deservedly 1-10 to 0-5 in front.

Oliver Plunketts were much improved in the second half and matched their opponents’ four points salvo during a cracking third quarter. The reigning champions had another gear however and kicked for home with five David Lowney scores (three 65s and two frees) cementing their win.

To their credit, Plunkett’s kept plugging away right up until the final whistle and were unfortunate not to break through for a goal on a couple of occasions. A late Ciarán Hurley penalty proved a consolation goal.

There could be no doubting the winners following their 22 scores although Clonakilty will need an improved performance against Dohenys in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Scorers for Clonakilty: D Lowney 0-12 (0-7 f, 0-3 65), R Mannix 0-4, T Anglin 1-0, T McCarthy 0-2, B White, C O’Donovan and S White 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunketts: C Hurley 1-6 (0-2 f, 1-0 pen), C McCarthy 0-2, R O’Driscoll and B Walsh 0-1 each.

CLONAKILTY: M White; D O’Regan, J O’Brien, N Barrett; S Collins, E Deasy, C O’Donovan; E Ryan, D Lowney; B White, S White (c), T O’Connell; J McLaughlin, T Anglin, R Mannix.

Subs: T McCarthy for T O’Connell (17, inj), C Kenneally for B White (35, inj), C Crowley for E Deasy (52).

St OLIVER PLUNKETTS: J O’Neill; E O’Driscoll, B O’Sullivan, C Dullea; O McCarthy, C O’Driscoll, S Gazdar; G McCarthy, R O’Driscoll; C McCarthy (c), B Walsh, P Healy; C Hurley, M P Keohane, N O’Driscoll.

Subs: M Collins for Ciarán Dullea (h-t).

Referee: S Crowley (Argideen Rangers).