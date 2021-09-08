Rebel Óg minor football: Goals crucial as St Michael's beat Bantry

St Michael's 3-14 Bantry Blues 1-9

ST Michael's got their Premier 1 MFC campaign back on track after their win over Bantry Blues in the second round-robin game at Cloughduv.

The old adage that goals win games was certainly the case here and in particular their third one coming just after the second-half water break killed off the challenge of Bantry.

At that point, Bantry had battled back to put only four between the sides but Sam Murphy's goal was a blow they couldn't recover from.

Credit to Bantry they battled hard and never gave up with impressive displays from the likes of Paddy Cronin, Jack Sheedy, Cillian O'Brien and Dara Sheedy when he came on after half-time.

But they came up against a Michael's side in no mood to go home without the points, having lost their opening encounter the Dazzlers knew that another loss would end their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Inspired by the likes of Eoin Coughlan, Ryan Sweeney, Luke O'Herlihy, Ollie McAdoo and Daniel Lucey they set about their task from the start. Add in the talented Rory O'Shaughnessy and on their day they are tough opposition for anyone.

A blistering start put them well on the way to victory, with Coughlan finding the back of the net in the second minute, a score that helped them to a 2-3 to no score lead after 12 minutes.

Two points from Sweeney, along with one from O'Herlihy increased their lead before Coughlan got his second goal in the 12th minute.

St Michael's Eoin Coughlan celebrates a goal against Bantry. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cronin got Bantry off the mark and with 14 minutes gone they were back in the tie when he raised the green flag, after a brilliant run by Mark O'Sullivan.

O'Herlihy and Sweeney raised white flags at the other end before Cronin scored again. O'Herlihy and Sweeney replied for Michael's with Cronin replying to make it 2-7 to 1-3 at half-time.

Cronin opened the scoring in the second half, with O'Herlihy replying. With 35 minutes gone Fionn O'Donovan pointed for Bantry, with Cronin having been their only scorer to this point.

O'Herlihy hit two more, with Cronin also raising a white flag as Bantry enjoyed their best spell of the game.

Two points from Sheedy, along with one from Cronin made it 1-9 to 2-10 at the water break.

But Murphy's goal on the resumption was a killer blow for Michael's as they finished strongly to secure the points.

Two more from O'Herlihy, along with white flags Coughlan and Sweeney saw them run out comfortable winners in the end.

St Michael's Rory O'Shaughnessy turns inside Bantry Blues' Cathal O'Driscoll. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for St Michael's: L O'Herlihy 0-8 (0-1 f, 0-1 mark), E Coughlan 2-1, R Sweeney 0-5, S Murphy 1-0.

Bantry Blues: P Cronin 1-6 (0-3 f), D Sheedy 0-2, F O'Donovan (f) 0-1.

St MICHAEL'S: M O'Connell; R Ahern, C Coakley, F Leahy; M Burre, R Kavanagh, O McAdoo; R O'Shaughnessy, D Lucey; S Murphy, E Coughlan, L O'Sullivan; S Healy, L O'Herlihy, R Sweeney.

Subs: D Browney for S Healy (ht), M O'Connell for R Kavanagh (45), S Healy for M Burre (50 inj), K Leahy for S Murphy (55).

BANTRY BLUES: R O'Sullivan; E Reynolds, F Barry, R O'Shea; O Wiseman, M O'Sullivan, C O'Driscoll; C O'Brien, C Cronin; O O'Neill, J Sheedy, A Cronin; P Cronin, L Salter-Townshend, F O'Donovan.

Subs: D Sheedy for L Salter-Townshend (ht), S Hogan for A Cronin, C Cronin for E Reynolds (both 50), L Salter-Townshend for J Sheedy (55).

Referee: John Kirby, Midleton.