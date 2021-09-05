Three goals from the Ó Duinníns fires Cill na Martra to victory over Nemo

Cill na Martra 3-16 Nemo Rangers 2-8

CILL na Martra got their 2021 Bons Secours Cork PIFC campaign off to the perfect start as they defeated Nemo Rangers emphatically in this Group B encounter played in Carrigadrohid this afternoon.

Dan Ó Duinnín was the star of the first half for the Gaeltacht side as he was involved in everything positive that they did. He scored 1-3, could have had another goal, set up a point for Shane Ó Duinnín and he gave the decisive pass to Shane Ó Duinnín again on the stroke of half-time for a decisive goal that gave them a 2-8 to 0-5 half time advantage.

Nemo, through good play from Conor O’Donovan and Jack Coogan had kept in touch up until that point as Cill na Martra missed some gilt-edged goal opportunities but when Shane Ó Duinnín crashed home his goal, they seemed to be well in control.

The third quarter belonged to Nemo, however, as O’Donovan plundered two goals in two minutes and when Shane Martin tapped over his first point of the game the margin was suddenly down to two, 2-8 to 2-6.

Dan Ó Duinnín and Micheál Ó Deasúna steadied the ship with two points before the water break came to give them a chance to reset. Adrian Greaney did reduce the margin to three on the resumption, but it was now time for Cill na Martra to kick for home.

Shane Ó Duinnín pointed from a mark before Ciarán Ó Duinnín clipped in their third goal after a smart one-two with Maidhcí Ó Duinnín.

They went on to outscore Nemo by 0-5 to 0-1 in the last 10 minutes to record a comfortable victory as they now await the challenge of last year’s Intermediate champions, Rockchapel, in a fortnight’s time while Nemo face into a city derby against St Vincent’s.

Cill na Matra veteran Noel O'Leary under pressure from Nemo Rangers Jack Coogan and Eric Deloughrey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers Cill na Martra: D Ó Duinnín 1-5 (0-1 f), S Ó Duinnín 1-3 (0-1 mark), M Ó Deasúna 0-5 f, C Ó Duinnín 1-2 (0-1 mark), S Ó Foirreidh 0-1.

Nemo Rangers: C O’Donovan 2-2 (0-1 f), A Greaney 0-3 f, B Cripps, S Martin and J Coogan 0-1 each.

CILL NA MARTRA: A Ó Conaill; F Ó Faoláin, N Ó Laoire, G Ó Mocháin; G Ó Faoláin, T Ó Corcora, C MacLochlainn; G Ó Goillidhe, M Ó Deasúna; S Ó Foirreidh, D Ó Duinnín, D Ó Conaill; M Ó Duinnín, C Ó Duinnín, S Ó Duinnín.

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; A McGabhan, K O’Sullivan, M Hill; J Lyons, L Horgan, E Nation; B Cripps, K Fulganati; E Diloughrey, C Kiely, S Martin; J Coogan, C O’Donovan, A Greaney.

Sub: D Egan for Lyons (38).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).