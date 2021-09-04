Clinical Kanturk outclass St Nicks in PIFC opener

Kanturk 2-13 St Nicks 0-3

KANTURK completely outclassed St Nicks in this Premier Intermediate Football first round at Mourneabbey.

A two-goal burst within a minute just before the first water break ensured the Duhallow outfit held a comfortable lead, 2-3 to 0-3 at the break. The Duhallow side put their recent county final defeat behind them and hit the new season running with a dominant performance.

Kanturk registered the opening score through an excellent effort from Paul Walsh. But this youthful St Nicks outfit were competitive early on and Ryan Long clipped over an equaliser before converting a placed effort to give the city side an early lead. A superb individual effort from Ian Walsh ensured the sides were level after Kanturk squandered a couple of opportunities.

But this game turned in a flash when a brilliant turnover from Ian Walsh resulted in Liam O’Keefe finding the net. From the resultant kick out Paul Walsh gathered possession and he put his brother Alan through for a second goal to put daylight between the teams.

A shell-shocked St Nicks showed good composure and Stephen O’Callaghan landed their third point of the afternoon. The elements turned nasty in the second quarter and James Fitzpatrick brought the opening half to an end with a fine individual score.

Kanturk really opened up in the third quarter and rattled off five points in quick succession from, Paul Walsh (2), Ian Walsh, Lorcan O’Neill and Lorcán McLoughlin.

It was also a proud day for championship debutant Grantas Bucinskas as the Lithuanian native clipped over a free and his sides seventh of the second half. There was no let-up from the Duhallow men and two fine points from the impressive Ian Walsh ensured his side led by 2-11 to 0-3 after 45 minutes.

As the teams got ready for the final quarter referee John O’Neill pulled a calf muscle and was replaced by his linesman Justin Murphy. This game really petered out in the closing stages with Ian Walsh landing a couple of points to cap a fine individual performance.

The Kanturk side mean business and will look forward to their next game against Macroom while their hurlers take on Bandon next weekend.

Alan Walsh, Kanturk, in action against St Nicks. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh 0-6 (0-1 f), P Walsh 0-3, L O’Keefe, Alan Walsh 1-0 each, J Fitzpatrick, L O’Neill, G Bucinskas, L McLoughlin 0-1 each.

St Nick’s: R Long 0-2 (0-1 f), S O’Callaghan 0-1.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, D Brown, L Cashman, L O’Neill, Aidan Walsh, J Brown; P Walsh, J Fitzpatrick; L O’Keefe, L McLoughlin, I Walsh; M Healy, Alan Walsh, G Bucinskas.

Subs: E O’Connor for A Walsh (h/t inj), K Holland for L O’Keefe (45).

St NICKS: E Fuller; S Cronin, R Byrne, D Marshall; D Dunlea, K McCarthy Coade, C Horgan; R Brosnan, G Mulcahy; D Busteed, D Morris, S O’Callaghan; N Goulding, J Kennefick, R Long.

Referee: J O’Leary (Mallow)