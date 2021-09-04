Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 18:01

Haven bounce back from county final loss to hold off Newcestown

Good start paves the way for victory in West Cork derby
Haven bounce back from county final loss to hold off Newcestown

Castlehaven's Michael Hurley retains possession despite the attentions of Newcestown's Colm O'Donovan. Photo: Denis Boyle

Denis Hurley

Castlehaven 2-12 Newcestown 1-10

CASTLEHAVEN responded to last week’s 2020 Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC final defeat as they got their 2021 campaign off to a winning start on Saturday.

Having lost to Nemo Rangers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday, the Haven facing West Cork rivals Newcestown in Group B in Clonakilty and enjoyed a good start which laid the foundation for victory.

With Newcestown down to 14 men after an early black card, Castlehaven made the most of their superiority as they moved into 0-3 to 0-1 lead before Jack Cahalane’s lay-off allowed Cathal Maguire to find the net in the 14th minute.

Just after the water-break, Newcestown’s Tadgh Twomey did go close to what would have been a superb individual goal but the Haven replied with a point from Maguire following an attacking mark and then when a short Newcestown kick-out was turned over by Brian Hurley, Conor Cahalane had a close-range finish.

That made it 2-4 to 0-1 but, as the first half came to a close, Newcestown began to get on top and gave themselves some hope as Colm Dinneen set up a well-taken Séamus O’Sullivan goal. By half-time, the lead was down to five points, 2-6 to 1-4.

Newcestown began the second half well with two good Richard O’Sullivan frees but they were let down by poor decision-making with other opportunities. On 41, they almost reduced the margin to a point but David Buckley’s goal effort was taken off the line by Ronan Walsh.

Though Séamus O’Sullivan did point in the wake of that, four in a row from the Haven – two by Michael Hurley – in the period around the second-half water-break put them in a comfortable position.

Newcestown were unable to conjure any late goal opportunities – and had to be thankful to Cathal Clarke for a good save to deny Conor O’Driscoll – and the Haven prevailed. 

They will face senior new boys Éire Óg in three weeks’ time while Newcestown will do battle with Carbery Rangers in a game neither side can afford to lose.

See Monday's Echo for a full report.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Hurley 0-4, C Maguire 1-1 (0-1 mark), B Hurley 0-3 f, C Cahalane 1-0, M Collins, J Walsh, J Cahalane, D Whelton 0-1 each.

Newcestown: S O’Sullivan 1-2, D Buckley 0-4 (0-3 f), R O’Sullivan 0-3 f, C Dinneen 0-1 f.

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; R Walsh, D Cahalane, J O’Regan; D McCarthy, R Whelton, R Maguire; M Collins, J Walsh; C O’Driscoll, B Hurley, C Maguire; J Cahalane, C Cahalane, M Hurley.

Subs: D Whelton for R Whelton (40), R Minihane for C Maguire (49), S Hurley for O’Driscoll (58), S Nolan for B Hurley (60).

NEWCESTOWN: C Clarke; C O’Donovan, C Dinneen, M McSweeney; G O’Donovan, C Twomey, C Goggin; F Keane, S O’Donovan; L Meade, C Keane, S O’Sullivan; T Twomey, D Buckley, R O’Sullivan.

Subs: J Meade for R O’Sullivan (50), E Kelly for Goggin (54).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).

More in this section

Serbia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Cork midfielder Alan Browne called into Irish squad
Republic of Ireland U15 v Australia U17 - International Friendly Four Cork City players feature in Ireland U17 squad with free tickets for fans
Cork's Patrick O'Leary qualifies for two Paralympic semi-finals Cork's Patrick O'Leary qualifies for two Paralympic semi-finals
cork gaa
Tyreik Wright celebrates after scoring a penalty with Ross Tierney 3/9/2021

Cork's Tyreik Wright and Jake O'Brien star for Ireland U21s

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more