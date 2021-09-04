Haven bounce back from county final loss to hold off Newcestown

Castlehaven 2-12 Newcestown 1-10

CASTLEHAVEN responded to last week’s 2020 Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC final defeat as they got their 2021 campaign off to a winning start on Saturday.

Having lost to Nemo Rangers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday, the Haven facing West Cork rivals Newcestown in Group B in Clonakilty and enjoyed a good start which laid the foundation for victory.

With Newcestown down to 14 men after an early black card, Castlehaven made the most of their superiority as they moved into 0-3 to 0-1 lead before Jack Cahalane’s lay-off allowed Cathal Maguire to find the net in the 14th minute.

Just after the water-break, Newcestown’s Tadgh Twomey did go close to what would have been a superb individual goal but the Haven replied with a point from Maguire following an attacking mark and then when a short Newcestown kick-out was turned over by Brian Hurley, Conor Cahalane had a close-range finish.

That made it 2-4 to 0-1 but, as the first half came to a close, Newcestown began to get on top and gave themselves some hope as Colm Dinneen set up a well-taken Séamus O’Sullivan goal. By half-time, the lead was down to five points, 2-6 to 1-4.

Newcestown began the second half well with two good Richard O’Sullivan frees but they were let down by poor decision-making with other opportunities. On 41, they almost reduced the margin to a point but David Buckley’s goal effort was taken off the line by Ronan Walsh.

Though Séamus O’Sullivan did point in the wake of that, four in a row from the Haven – two by Michael Hurley – in the period around the second-half water-break put them in a comfortable position.

Newcestown were unable to conjure any late goal opportunities – and had to be thankful to Cathal Clarke for a good save to deny Conor O’Driscoll – and the Haven prevailed.

They will face senior new boys Éire Óg in three weeks’ time while Newcestown will do battle with Carbery Rangers in a game neither side can afford to lose.

See Monday's Echo for a full report.



Scorers for Castlehaven: M Hurley 0-4, C Maguire 1-1 (0-1 mark), B Hurley 0-3 f, C Cahalane 1-0, M Collins, J Walsh, J Cahalane, D Whelton 0-1 each.

Newcestown: S O’Sullivan 1-2, D Buckley 0-4 (0-3 f), R O’Sullivan 0-3 f, C Dinneen 0-1 f.

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; R Walsh, D Cahalane, J O’Regan; D McCarthy, R Whelton, R Maguire; M Collins, J Walsh; C O’Driscoll, B Hurley, C Maguire; J Cahalane, C Cahalane, M Hurley.

Subs: D Whelton for R Whelton (40), R Minihane for C Maguire (49), S Hurley for O’Driscoll (58), S Nolan for B Hurley (60).

NEWCESTOWN: C Clarke; C O’Donovan, C Dinneen, M McSweeney; G O’Donovan, C Twomey, C Goggin; F Keane, S O’Donovan; L Meade, C Keane, S O’Sullivan; T Twomey, D Buckley, R O’Sullivan.

Subs: J Meade for R O’Sullivan (50), E Kelly for Goggin (54).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).