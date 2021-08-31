It was Barrs’ ball after a huge vote in Cork GAA Jersey Wars final

BLUE is the colour.

A total of 3,328 votes were cast over the weekend in our Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition before St Finbarr’s geansaí was picked as the best in Rebel county.

Kiskeam polled huge numbers too in the final of our six-week event that drew 20,678 votes overall, but the city side prevailed.

Our resident jersey expert Denis Hurley compiled a list of 32 clubs, based on those involved in the senior tiers and a selection of wild cards. We put them in alphabetical order and paired them up, number one versus 32.

The polling each day ran for 24 hours on our website EchoLive.ie, with the likes of St Finbarr’s, Kiskeam, Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline and Blackrock, getting their club members out in force behind them across July and August. The final took place this weekend across a 48-hour period, before it was called a Barrs ball.

Ben Cunningham, St Finbarr's, in action against Steve Murray, Ballincollig, in an U16 county final. Picture: Larry Cummins

Earlier this year, the public helped us pick The Echo Rebel Legends winner from Leeside’s modern sporting stars with former Cork and Glen Rovers camogie star and Irish basketball ace Sandie Fitzgibbon upsetting the top guns like Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Sonia O’Sullivan, and JBM.

TOP HALF OF THE DRAW

Tuesday, July 20: 1. Bandon v 32. Youghal.

Wednesday, July 21: 2. Ballincollig v 31. Valley Rovers.

Thursday, July 22: 3. Bishopstown v 30. UCC.

Friday, July 23: 4. Blackrock v 29. St Finbarr’s.

Saturday, July 24: 5. Bride Rovers v 28. Sarsfields.

Monday, July 26: 6. Carbery Rangers v 27. Newtownshandrum.

Tuesday, July 27: 7. Carrigaline v 26. Newcestown.

Wednesday, July 28: 8. Carrigtwohill v 25. Nemo Rangers.

BOTTOM HALF OF THE DRAW

Thursday, July 29: 9. Castlehaven v 24. Na Piarsaigh.

Friday, July 30: 10. Charleville v 23. MTU Cork.

Saturday, July 31: 11. Cill na Martra v 22. Midleton.

Monday, August 2: 12. Clonakilty v 21. Mallow.

Tuesday, August 3: 13. Douglas v 20. Kiskeam.

Wednesday, August 4: 14. Éire Óg v 19. Kanturk.

Thursday, August 5: 15. Erin’s Own v 18. Ilen Rovers.

Friday, August 6: 16. Fermoy v 17. Glen Rovers.

LAST 16

Monday, August 9: Youghal v Valleys (A).

Tuesday, August 10: UCC v Barrs (B).

Wednesday, August 11: Bride Rovers v Carbery Rangers (C).

Thursday, August 12: Carrigaline v Nemo Rangers (D).

Friday, August 13: Piarsaigh v Charleville (E).

Saturday, August 14: Cill na Martra v Mallow (F).

Monday, August 16: Kiskeam v Éire Óg (G).

Tuesday, August 17: Erin’s Own v Glen Rovers (H).

QUARTÉR-FINALS

Thursday, August 19: Youghal v Barrs.

Friday, August 20: Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline.

Saturday, August 21: Charleville v Cill na Martra.

Monday, August 23: Kiskeam v Glen Rovers.

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday, August 25: St Finbarr’s v Carbery Rangers.

Thursday, August 26: Cill na Martra v Kiskeam.

FINAL

Saturday, August 28: St Finbarr’s v Kiskeam.