Cork v Limerick: Tony Considine on where it all went wrong for the Rebels

CORK hurling was on a high up to Sunday afternoon when it came down with a big crash.

Then Limerick completely steamrolled them in every aspect of the game. If you were giving marks to Cork players, I think 4 out of 10 would be their best, while Limerick players would all get 8 or 9.

I also think the Cork management would get a very low mark. They didn't come up with a plan to stop Limerick in any way. Their defence was beaten all ends up and the first sub they brought on was a midfielder!

Cork's Luke Meade shows his disappointment. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork have been looking at Limerick now for a couple of years and should know their style of play and the way they go about things. We all know this is a powerful Limerick team, but surely when you give them 10-15 yards of space all over the field, they will punish you.

Cork found out this very early in the game. What planning did the management do to counter this before it was too late?

Planning is most important, especially when playing a team like Limerick, and especially with a guy like Paul Kinnerk as the coach. Paul is always coming up with something with this group, yet they seem to be playing to the same plan.

Why can't Cork come up with tactics to counteract that?

Surely there should be no difference with the teams' fitness at this level. Yet looking at the game, there appeared a vast difference between the two teams. I know Limerick are strong and powerful, but surely there is a way around that as well.

Cork are not weaklings, but the attitude and mindset of both teams were very different.

A lot of that comes down to what you do on the training pitch. John Kiely's side's support play all over the pitch was excellent, their work-rate outstanding, with a ruthless streak. That all comes from management.

An All-Ireland is an occasion when you are completely focused. Cork played like individuals in this game. I was amazed. The full-back line was completely exposed, standing yards off their men. Something not acceptable at U12 level.

If they were watching their successful U20 team and minor sides they would have seen intensity and aggression, with a real unity of purpose, choking the opposition. That is the way Pat Ryan and Noel Furlong had their teams firing.

The Cork way, with belief and confidence; the complete opposite to the way the seniors played in this All-Ireland.

An All-Ireland final is a tough day, but this was really a tough one for Cork. You'll struggle if your attitude and mindset aren't right.

Cork were in this final on merit, but I did not like to hear Cork mentors saying after they qualified for the final, that Limerick's name was already on the cup for 2021. It was too negative and the wrong attitude to show. Let the opposition praise themselves, no need for you to do it.

Everyone is talking about Cork's future. I always say the future is now. Guys like Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy and Eoin Cadogan, have given a lot to this Cork team over a number of years. If it's the last we have seen of them, it's a sad way to leave it.

Cork's Eoin Cadogan battles Limerick's Aaron Gillane. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

I do not think I have ever seen a Cork team beaten as comprehensively in an All-Ireland final, and I don't think I ever will again, but to bounce back Cork need to bring a lot more to their game.

They need, what I call, a few hard men, dogged kind of guys, that will show that type of intensity and aggression needed in big games, or in any game for that matter. Right now Cork do not have that in their senior team, but they have it in their underage teams.

Maybe Cork will have to wait for them to come through into the top level before they can think about winning All-Irelands at senior level. That can be a long hard road as well, but the road has to start somewhere.

Next year isn't that far away, but I think it might take a bit longer than that.

I'd say Cork would gladly give back the two underage titles they won this week in exchange for the big one.

Did nerves play a big part in this poor performance?

Occasions can get to players and management at times, but in my opinion, that should not happen, especially if the planning and preparation are right.

On Sunday, Cork got it all very wrong.