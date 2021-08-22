Cork v Limerick: All-Ireland hurling final player ratings

PATRICK COLLINS: Conceded three first-half goals and miscued some puck-outs too. That was more reflective of Limerick's utter dominance than his shortcomings. A fine debut season, with more to come no doubt. 6

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: The Rebels' best defender all summer, he'd his hands full with Aaron Gillane. Eventually replaced after 50 minutes, though with the space in front of the Cork rearguard it was a thankless task. 5

ROB DOWNEY: Like his comrades in the full-back line, the number three was under pressure at times due to the sheer volume of ball sent up top. In the second half, pulled off some excellent blocks and stood up when others were struggling. 7

NIALL O'LEARY: Peter Casey was a handful in the Munster semi-final and it was the same here. Admittedly, Casey sniped scores on loose ball, but he still had 0-5 from play in the first half. 5

TIM O'MAHONY: Left Gearóid Hegarty drift away from him in the opening period. It was a team tactic, O'Mahony counterattacking, but it certainly didn't work. 5

MARK COLEMAN: Eventually came into his own in terms of carrying possession from half-back, but Cork's lack of a stopper is a problem. 5

EOIN CADOGAN: In what will no doubt be his last appearance in Rebel red, the 35-year-old settled down and was one of Cork's better performers in the second half. Battled to the bitter end, as he always has in football and hurling. 6

LUKE MEADE: Another very good showing. Clipped a point, fouled three times and energetic from start to finish. 8

CONOR CAHALANE: Worked hard in the first half but didn't see a lot of possession. Replaced at half-time by his brother Damien. 5

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: Lively in the first half, and was fouled for a free, but didn't have the room, or possession, to run hard at Limerick. Went off injured. 5

SHANE KINGSTON: Terrific goal early on and found a few pockets of space to cause Limerick problems but as the game aged his influence waned. 5

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Hasn't been at his all-action best in recent months and this was another display where, bar a few assists, he didn't find his groove. 5

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Rolled back the years with four points from play. Could be a darkhorse for an All-Star after showing up on the big stage again. 8

JACK O'CONNOR: Like O'Flynn and Kingston, started brightly but didn't get the space or time to really get in behind the Treaty backs. 5

PATRICK HORGAN: Like Harnedy, his experience was telling. On minimal possession, he landed two from play and was fouled for three of the frees he scored. 7

SUBS

Damien Cahalane 6; Seán O'Leary Hayes 6; Shane Barrett 7; Alan Cadogan 6; Niall Cashman 5; Declan Dalton 5.