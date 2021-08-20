Cork v Limerick: Shane Kingston and Eoin Cadogan called into starting 15

THE Cork hurling management have made two changes to the team that beat Kilkenny for Sunday's All-Ireland final with Limerick, 3.30pm.

Shane Kingston, Man of the Match after slamming over 0-7 from play as the ultimate impact sub two weeks ago, starts in attack ahead of U20 ace Shane Barrett. There was a strong temptation to leave the Douglas forward out and stick to the winning formula, but Kingston had three goals in his three starts earlier this summer and has the power needed to take on the Limerick rearguard.

Shane Kingston celebrates scoring his goal against Clare. Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Eoin Cadogan comes into the defence in place of the injured Ger Millerick, getting the nod ahead of Damien Cahalane, with Seán O'Leary Hayes and Colm Spillane also in reserve. Cadogan was injured for the victories over Clare and Dublin but was one of the Rebels' best performers in the Munster semi-final loss to Limerick.

The 35-year-old came on before half-time of the semi-final and didn't put a foot wrong in Croke Park. He's the only Rebel with an All-Ireland medal in his back pocket, albeit from the football in 2010.

Along with Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy, his experience will be critical in the intense opening quarter on Sunday, particularly when Limerick are in their third All-Ireland final in four seasons, and raging favourites to retain the Liam MacCarthy.

Cork are desperate to end a drought going back to 2005 and to see Horgan collect the cup after repeated disappointments since losing the 2013 All-Ireland final replay to Clare.

Horgan will overtake Tony Kelly as the top-scorer of the 2021 championship if he hits nine points this weekend, though his only priority will be the elusive All-Ireland.

Rookie Seán Twomey, an U20 All-Ireland medalist in July, has been included in the squad with Millerick marked absent.

CORK (v Limerick):

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Seán O'Donoghue (Inniscarra);

Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas);

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown);

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own);

Shane Kingston (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, c), Jack O'Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neill's), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers).

LIMERICK (v Cork):

Nickie Quaid (Effin);

Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties);

Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare, captain), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry);

William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), Darragh O’Donovan;

Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane);

Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Murphy (Doon), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Pat Ryan (Doon).