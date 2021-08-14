Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 20:41

Mighty Mayo end Dublin's reign at Croke Park; Tyrone and Kerry semi in doubt

Champions' bid for seven in a row is brought to an end in the rain after extra time
Mayo fans celebrate as Tommy Conroy puts over another point in the first half of extra-time. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Eamonn Murphy

Mayo 0-17 Dublin 0-14 (after extra time)

MAYO are through to the 2021 All-Ireland football semi-final, having ended Dublin's staggering dominance of the championship and bid for seven in a row.

Who they'll face remains up for debate, with Tyrone threatening to pull out of their clash with Kerry next weekend, which was already put back a week due to Covid cases in the camp, unless they're given ample time to prepare.

The Ulster champions' position will be debated by the GAA in the coming days, but for now, James Horan's men are back in another decider. As always, they did it the hard way.

They were trailing 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time, before holding the Dubs scoreless in the third quarter, forcing extra time through a Rob Hennelly 45 (that was retaken) and then dominating the additional period.

Cork referee Conor Lane flashed three black cards in extra time, though the champions were extremely fortunate not to be censured in the opening 70-odd minutes of a bruising encounter in the rain.

Tempers flare between Dublin's Paddy Small and Ryan O’Donoghue of Mayo. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie
Tempers flare between Dublin's Paddy Small and Ryan O’Donoghue of Mayo. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Ryan O'Donoghue, Hennelly and Tommy Conroy hit some terrific points for the Connacht outfit, who are without top-scorer Cillian O'Connor this summer through injury.

