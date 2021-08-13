Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 22:35

All-Ireland U20 final put back to Wednesday while O'Leary is ruled out for Cork

Full-back was forced off injured in Munster final win over Limerick
The Cork players celebrate after winning the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20HC last month. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Denis Hurley

The Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20HC final between Cork and Galway has been postponed for a second time and will now take place next Wednesday, August 18.

Having been initially set for last Saturday, August 7, the game was initially put back to a Covid case in the Cork camp and every other member of the group being classed as a close contact. It was then set for this coming Tuesday, August 17 but has now been delayed by 24 hours, with the move ensuring that an attendance of 4,400 is possible.

While Cork don’t have any absentees emanating from the Covid issue, one player who will be absent is full-back Dáire O’Leary. The Watergrasshill man was forced off in the Munster final win over Limerick with a hamstring problem and manager Pat Ryan doesn’t expect him to be involved.

“Unfortunately, Dáire O’Leary is going to be out,” he said.

“Obviously, Dáire has been a huge player for us since we got involved 18 months ago. He came into us as a 17-, 18-year-old and he’s now on the senior panel as well. He has made great strides in that time.

“We put him back full-back, which was probably an unusual position for him, but we thought he was excelling there. He can play in multiple positions as he’s such a good hurler and obviously his physicality, aggression and leadership skills will be a loss.

“We’ve fellas that hopefully can make a difference. Ciarán Joyce went back there the last day and he’s a big option for us to go back to the full-back position because we’ve cover around the half-back line as well.

“That’s one option and we’d have other options. “Ciarán went back there during the Munster final but it’s all still to play out over the next couple of training sessions. We’ll see where that goes.”

