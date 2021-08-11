Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 21:15

Cork finish strongly to take Munster minor football crown

Joint-captain Hugh O'Connor was the star of the show against a fine Limerick side.
Cork finish strongly to take Munster minor football crown

11 August 2021; Bryan Hayes of Cork is tackled by Aaron Neville of Limerick during the Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship final match between Cork and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

Cork 1-17 Limerick 0-13 

CORK had to withstand a fierce Limerick challenge to win their 30th Munster minor football title and the first since 2021 in Thurles on Wednesday evening.

The Rebels kicked the last eight scores to turn a one-point deficit into a flattering winning margin in the end.

Joint-captain Hugh O’Connor was central to the victory, scoring 1-7, including two crucial points on the run-in.

Cork finished with 14 after a late second yellow card for Patrick O’Grady, but that didn’t detract from a brilliant closing 10 minutes.

Cork had a major let off, when Limerik substitute Ronan Quirke punched wide near the end with four points between the teams.

A glorious third quarter helped transform the tie, Limerick coming from five points adrift after 31 minutes to lead at the water-break by 0-12 to 1-8.

They outpointed Cork 0—7 to 0-2 in the period as their height and power around the middle helped them get on top and their running at the Cork defence caused many problems.

In the first-half Cork couldn’t have wished for a better start by scoring 1-1 inside four minutes.

After O’Connell kicked the opening point from a free, Cork supplied a contender for goal-of-the-season.

The move began with keeper Mikey O’Connell offloading to a waiting colleague before the ball was worked the length of the pitch.

It was last handled by O’Connell, who had a lot of work to do along the left, but he cut in and created enough room and time to blast home a brilliant goal.

But, instead of building on it, Cork went a further 18 minutes without adding to their tally, giving up possession cheaply and being wasteful in front of the posts.

They were denied a second goal, though, by a fine save by Limerick keeper Craig Macinnes, who turned aside O’Connor’s piledriver for a ’45.

Gradually, Limerick settled and grew in confidence with Ruairi Cronin a major presence at full-forward though Shane O’Connell did an outstanding policing job.

Cork only led by 1-1 to 0-2 at the water-break, but they produced an exciting second quarter during which they outscored Limerick by 0-5 to 0-2.

Fittingly, it was O’Connor, who started the sequence after 22 minutes with a fine individual score as Michael McSweeney and O’Connor again stretched the advantage to 1-4 to 0-3.

A Darragh Murray free interrupted Cork’s flow, but a couple of quick-fire points from Jack O’Neill and Colm Gillespie extended Cork’s lead to five.

Limerick had final say of the period with a Sean Geraghty score, but seven wides hindered their progress.

Cork meet either Tyrone or Donegal, who play their Ulster final on Friday, in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday week.

Tyrone hammered Fermanagh by 6-21 to 1-6 after disposing of the Down challenge by 3-16 to 0-9 in the quarter-finals.

Donegal pipped Armagh by 1-6 to 0-5 following on from scoring 4-22 against Antrim and denying Monaghan by 1-9 to 0-10.

Meath are Leinster champions after a 3-8 to 1-3 victory over Dublin and meet Sligo.

Scorers for Cork: H O’Connor 1-7, 1f, J O’Driscoll 0-2, D Twomey, S Copps, M McSweeney, R O’Shaughnessy, J O’Neill, C Gillespie, D Crowley, L O’Herlihy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: D Murray 0-8, 7f, S Geraghty 0-2, E Rigter, R Cronin, C O Duinn 0-1 each.

CORK: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Kilavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s), joint-captain; J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); O Corcorcan (St Mary’s), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket), joint-captain. 

Subs: B Hayes (Nemo Rangers) for Corcoran 38, A Kelleher (St Colum’s) for C Twomey 43, D Crowley (Urhan) for Gillespie 48, F Crowley (St Finbarr’s) for McSweeney and L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s) for Kelly 51.

LIMERICK: C MacInnes; M Kilbridge, J Behan, D Clifford; L Murphy, A Neville, S Kiely; J Somers, D Murray; M Nolan, E Rigter, O O’Farrell; S Geraghty, R Cronin, C O’Duinn. 

Subs: P Kennedy for Cronin half-time, R Quirke for Nolan 40, C Boyle for Murphy 51, S Cross for Geraghty 60, J Ryan for Kiely 61.

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).

More in this section

Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield Cork players looking forward to the return of the Premier League this weekend
Knocknagree GAA community in shock at the sudden passing of their secretary Michael Dilworth Knocknagree GAA community in shock at the sudden passing of their secretary Michael Dilworth
Noel Furlong and staff at the end of the game 9/8/2021 Cork minor hurling manager Noel Furlong has a proven track record of success
Blarney trainer Johnny Linehan will be chasing more classic success at Shelbourne Park

Blarney trainer Johnny Linehan will be chasing more classic success at Shelbourne Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more