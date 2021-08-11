Cork finish strongly to take Munster minor football crown

Cork 1-17 Limerick 0-13

CORK had to withstand a fierce Limerick challenge to win their 30th Munster minor football title and the first since 2021 in Thurles on Wednesday evening.

The Rebels kicked the last eight scores to turn a one-point deficit into a flattering winning margin in the end.

Joint-captain Hugh O’Connor was central to the victory, scoring 1-7, including two crucial points on the run-in.

Cork finished with 14 after a late second yellow card for Patrick O’Grady, but that didn’t detract from a brilliant closing 10 minutes.

Cork had a major let off, when Limerik substitute Ronan Quirke punched wide near the end with four points between the teams.

A glorious third quarter helped transform the tie, Limerick coming from five points adrift after 31 minutes to lead at the water-break by 0-12 to 1-8.

They outpointed Cork 0—7 to 0-2 in the period as their height and power around the middle helped them get on top and their running at the Cork defence caused many problems.

In the first-half Cork couldn’t have wished for a better start by scoring 1-1 inside four minutes.

After O’Connell kicked the opening point from a free, Cork supplied a contender for goal-of-the-season.

The move began with keeper Mikey O’Connell offloading to a waiting colleague before the ball was worked the length of the pitch.

It was last handled by O’Connell, who had a lot of work to do along the left, but he cut in and created enough room and time to blast home a brilliant goal.

But, instead of building on it, Cork went a further 18 minutes without adding to their tally, giving up possession cheaply and being wasteful in front of the posts.

They were denied a second goal, though, by a fine save by Limerick keeper Craig Macinnes, who turned aside O’Connor’s piledriver for a ’45.

Gradually, Limerick settled and grew in confidence with Ruairi Cronin a major presence at full-forward though Shane O’Connell did an outstanding policing job.

Cork only led by 1-1 to 0-2 at the water-break, but they produced an exciting second quarter during which they outscored Limerick by 0-5 to 0-2.

Fittingly, it was O’Connor, who started the sequence after 22 minutes with a fine individual score as Michael McSweeney and O’Connor again stretched the advantage to 1-4 to 0-3.

A Darragh Murray free interrupted Cork’s flow, but a couple of quick-fire points from Jack O’Neill and Colm Gillespie extended Cork’s lead to five.

Limerick had final say of the period with a Sean Geraghty score, but seven wides hindered their progress.

Cork meet either Tyrone or Donegal, who play their Ulster final on Friday, in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday week.

Tyrone hammered Fermanagh by 6-21 to 1-6 after disposing of the Down challenge by 3-16 to 0-9 in the quarter-finals.

Donegal pipped Armagh by 1-6 to 0-5 following on from scoring 4-22 against Antrim and denying Monaghan by 1-9 to 0-10.

Meath are Leinster champions after a 3-8 to 1-3 victory over Dublin and meet Sligo.

Scorers for Cork: H O’Connor 1-7, 1f, J O’Driscoll 0-2, D Twomey, S Copps, M McSweeney, R O’Shaughnessy, J O’Neill, C Gillespie, D Crowley, L O’Herlihy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: D Murray 0-8, 7f, S Geraghty 0-2, E Rigter, R Cronin, C O Duinn 0-1 each.

CORK: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Kilavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s), joint-captain; J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); O Corcorcan (St Mary’s), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket), joint-captain.

Subs: B Hayes (Nemo Rangers) for Corcoran 38, A Kelleher (St Colum’s) for C Twomey 43, D Crowley (Urhan) for Gillespie 48, F Crowley (St Finbarr’s) for McSweeney and L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s) for Kelly 51.

LIMERICK: C MacInnes; M Kilbridge, J Behan, D Clifford; L Murphy, A Neville, S Kiely; J Somers, D Murray; M Nolan, E Rigter, O O’Farrell; S Geraghty, R Cronin, C O’Duinn.

Subs: P Kennedy for Cronin half-time, R Quirke for Nolan 40, C Boyle for Murphy 51, S Cross for Geraghty 60, J Ryan for Kiely 61.

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).