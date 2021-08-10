Cork players looking forward to the return of the Premier League this weekend

THE Premier League will kick off this weekend with a host of top players from Cork on show in the biggest and most watched league in the world.

Five soccer stars from Leeisde will be involved with squads at all levels of the competition, including title challengers and European dreamers.

The most high profile of names from Cork is goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who just signed a long term deal at Liverpool.

The 22-year old, who originally played for Ringmahon Rangers, is expected to be second choice to Alisson Becker this year.

Kelleher will be coming into the Reds’ campaign on the back of an impressive preseason which saw him face Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Bologna, and Osasuna.

The shot-stopper will be more than likely playing in cup competitions like the Carabao Cup and FA Cup for Liverpool this year.

If he is needed to step up to the Premier League, Kelleher will already have experience, as he played twice for the Reds in the competition last season.

Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League means Adam Idah will return to the English top flight this year.

Norwich City's Adam Idah (left) celebrates with team-mate Dimitris Giannoulis after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Tuesday August 3, 2021.

The 20-year-old striker from Douglas is a product of the Canaries academy and he is no stranger to the pressures of the league as he played twelve times for the club in their last Premier League campaign.

He had 17 appearances last season for Daniel Farke’s team and he scored three times in their Championship winning campaign.

The young striker’s confidence is sky high at the moment as he had an impressive preseason, which saw him score four goals for Norwich.

Kevin Long will be ever present in the Burnley defense this season, with the Togher native now entering his eleventh year at Turf Moor.

The 30-year-old made eight appearances for the Clarets last season in an injury fraught campaign from the defender.

The niggles which blighted last season for Long have continued into the summer, as he has not taken part in any of Burnley’s preseason games.

Aston Villa will have two familiar faces in their squad for the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Denislav Aleksandrov of Bulgaria is tackled by Kevin Long of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA Nations League B match between Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Conor Hourihane has returned to the club after a loan spell at Swansea City and he is expected to play a role in the club’s new 4-4-2 system.

In pre-season, he made four appearances for Dean Smith’s team as they rebuilt from the losing Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Cork teenager Tyreik Wright is continuing to attract praise for his performances for Aston Villa’s Under-23s in Premier League 2.

The winger trained a number of times with the senior team last year before signing for Walsall in League Two on loan for the second half of last season.