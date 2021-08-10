Cork clubs start to gear up for the 2021 championship season

FINALLY, there is clarity for clubs ahead of the start of the 2021 county championships in under a month.

There’ll be an extra spring in the step at training tonight as football managers plot their programmes for the first round of games on the weekend of September 4-5.

This will be followed by the hurling a week later and the second round of hurling the week after that before the month wraps up with round 2 in football.

Players, especially those operating the dual mandate, will be glad of a breather on the first weekend in October, when the clubs take a well-earned break to allow the colleges/divisions sections to be completed.

It’s back on the horse again with the final round of qualifying in hurling on October 9-10 before the identities of those who survive in football will be known the week after.

At that stage the knock-out phase of the championships kicks-in, but there’s no let-up because the business end of the season starts immediately.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for the weekends of October 23-24 and 30-31 with the semi-finals the next two weekends, November 6-7 and 13-14.

And those who are fortunate enough to make the big day will have November 20-21 and 27-28 to look forward to with glee.

Cork’s qualification for the All-Ireland hurling final means the county champions receive a bye to the Munster club semi-finals in December.

Cork’s football representatives begin that month on the weekend of 4-5.

Before all that happens, of course, there are still two football finals hanging over from 2020.

The first of those is listed for Saturday week, when Mitchelstown and Rockchapel eventually square-up in Mallow at 5pm.

Darragh Flynn, who plays for the Town in football and hurling with Ballygiblin, is a key player for Cork U20s in their All-Ireland hurling bid this night week against Galway in Thurles.

His free-taking skills and ability from play were central to Cork’s Munster final victory over Limerick.

It means a hectic five days for Flynn, who has an All-Ireland hurling final and a county football decider ticked off on his calendar.

And dual players with different clubs also runs deep in the Nemo Rangers- Castlehaven premier senior final which now goes ahead on the last weekend of the month, the same as the All-Ireland football final.

It’s brilliant time in the Cahalane family at the moment because Damien and Conor have the hurling showdown against Limerick on Sunday week and younger brother Jack is with the U20s next week.

Then, when their hurling with Cork is finished, it’s the turn of the big ball game for the Haven with only a week for Damien and Conor to get their eye in once again.

And when the protracted 2020 season, ravaged by Covid, is eventually consigned to the history books, the Cahalanes start all over again the following week.

First up are Newcestown in football and followed by two weeks of hurling with St Finbarr’s and on and on it goes.

And the ‘Barr’s second string in football will be new county junior champions Iveleary’s first opponents in intermediate A following their big win over Boherbue.

And there was no escaping the name of Chris Og Jones, who helped himself to 3-8.

In brought his tally in three games to a whopping 6-17, 1-3 against Midleton and 2-6 against Kilmacabea.

FIXTURES: Sept 4-5: PSFC pairings: Group A: R1: Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers; Douglas v Carrigaline.

Group B: R1: Castlehaven v Newcestown; Carbery Rangers v Eire Og.

Group C: R1: St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig; Clonakilty v Ilen Rovers.

SAFC pairings: Group A: R1: O’Donovan Rossa v Bandon, Ballingeary v Dohenys.

Group B: R1: Bishopstown v St Michael’s, Kiskeam v Knocknagree.

Group C: R1: Fermoy v Mallow, Clyda Rovers v Bantry Blues.

The PIFC pairings: Group A: R1: St Nick’s v Kanturk, Macroom v Naomh Aban.

Group B: R1: Cill na Martra v Nemo Rangers, St Vincent’s v Mitchelstown or Rockchapel.

Group C: R1: Newmarket v Aghada, Castletownbere v Na Piarsaigh.

The IAFC pairings are: Group A: R1: Mitchelstown or Rockchapel v Aghabullogue; Kildorrery v Glanmire.

Group B: R1: Kilshannig v Glanworth; Adrigole v Glenville.

Group C: R1: Millstreet v Kinsale; St Finbarr’s v Iveleary.