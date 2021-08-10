Rosscarbery capture ladies football title after a 12-year wait

A FIRST Cork LGFA adult trophy in 12 years is just reward for West Cork club Rosscarbery Ladies following their on and off-field efforts.

Rosscarbery faced off against fellow West Cork club O’Donovan Rossa in the 2021 Division 2B County League final recently.

The junior (or second) teams of two progressive clubs served up a cracking encounter with Ross emerging 3-10 to 2-4 winners in Castlehaven.

Anna O’Hea (0-5), Grainne O’Brien, Ellen O’Hea and Claire O’Donovan’s (1-1 each), Amy Hayes and Megan Hayes (0-1 each) scores helped Ross get over the line. Naturally, the victory was celebrated but made all the more significant as it was the club’s first adult LGFA title since 2010.

Always competitive at the tough Cork LGFA intermediate grade, Rosscarbery’s junior team’s success underlines all the work being conducted at both adult and underage level. Ross’ close association with their male counterparts, Carbery Rangers, plus a dedicated management team’s work has helped improve results.

Yet, Ross junior ladies captain Eimer Hayes points to the local community and sponsors Rosscarbery Recipes increased support as equally significant factors in the West Cork club’s success.

“It was fun to be around our management team, Liz Hayes, Pat Lane, Linda Hayes, Conor O’Callaghan as well as the intermediate coaches and players who also helped us out this year,” Eimear Hayes said.

“Everything was always positive at training and that really showed in our league performances on the way to the final. Then, at half time in the final itself, even Conor (O’Callaghan) was getting a bit emotional because we were playing so well and doing everything they asked of us both in training and the final.

There has been so much positivity around the squad and that has been shown in the results and eventually winning a county league. It has been really good.”

That positivity and feel-good factor doesn’t stop at Rosscarbery ladies’ junior or intermediate setups. The West Cork club’s underage section has never been in a healthier state and more silverware could follow before the 2021 season is complete.

“I think the fact the whole community is getting behind Rosscarbery (ladies) is significant and definitely having an impact on the club,” Hayes admitted.

“You can see it from the adult teams right down to our youngest underage players and teams. There is huge support in Rosscarbery for our ladies football club. In fairness to them, Carbery Rangers have also had a major input. Senior footballers Ronan Milner and Chris O’Donovan are doing fantastic work with our intermediates. Sean O’Neil is training our U16s and doing an excellent job with them.

“From our chairperson to all the coaches and players, our club is going really well right now. On top of that, the two clubs, Rosscarbery Ladies and Carbery Rangers are gelling over the last few years. The likes of Pat Lane have been there from the very start. So, it is a real community effort here in Rosscarbery and the ladies football club is certainly benefitting.”

Ross finished top of their Division 2B county league qualifying group following three wins is as many outings. Bishopstown (3-10 to 1-6), Glanmire (2-12 to 3-3) and Douglas (0-15 to 2-6) were seen off prior to Rosscarbery overcoming another West Cork club, Castlehaven, in the last four. O’Donovan Rossa proved tough opponents in the league decider but Rosscarbery were not to be denied and brought the trophy back to Ross.

The West Cork side’s intermediates team sit joint-second in Division 2 of the Cork LGFA county leagues thanks to victories over Douglas and Bantry Blues and will be a team to watch in this year’s intermediate championship.

At underage level, Rosscarbery is primed to qualify for the West Cork U14 C championship semi-finals. Ross are firmly in the mix alongside Gabriel Rangers and Keelnameela U14 with a couple of rounds to go. Creditably, a young Ross team will also contest the West Cork U12 B quarter-finals. Add in increasing participation from U6 to U10 and Rosscarbery LGFA is in a healthy state.

2021 Rosscarbery Ladies LGFA junior squad:

Sandra O’Donoghue, Conor O’Callaghan, Anna O’Hea, Shannen Hurley, Marie Jennings, Ellie Jennings, Claire O’Donovan, Jessica Baker, Grainne O’Brien, Sinead O’Donovan, Mary Hurley, Alanna O’Donovan, Chantelle French, Orla Tobin, Katelyn French, Ellen O’Donoghue, Roisin O’Callaghan, Pat Lane, Brid Collins, Edel Hayes, Eliz Hayes, Linda Hayes, Donna O’Regan, Hannah O’Hea, Eimear O’Rourke, Nadine Hayes, Eimear Hayes, Orla Kelly, Cait Mennis, Megan Hayes, Amy Hayes, Ellen O’Hea, Meadhbh Hodnett, Hilary Walsh, Kate O’Sullivan, Niamh Hudson Mary Kate Hennessy.