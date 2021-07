MICHEÁL MARTIN: Good first half. Made some solid stops when Kerry threatened early goals and could do nothing to stop the one that beat him before the break. Replaced for the second half with a shoulder injury. 7

SÉAN MEEHAN: As he had in 2020, the young defender rose to the Kingdom challenge. Did a ferocious job in spoiling David Clifford, hounding the Kerry talisman from the off. 8

CIAN KIELY: On the panel for a while but making only his second championship start and first against Kerry this was a big ask. Battled away without getting a huge amount of possession. 5

KEVIN FLAHIVE: Made some brave diving blocks and couldn't be faulted for honesty of effort. 5

SEÁN POWTER: Was deployed to mark Seán O'Shea in the first half, which seemed to neuter his counterattacking threat. Still picked up his share of ball but never got up to full tilt. 6

KEVIN O’DONOVAN: Another inexperienced back at this level. Eventually forced off through injury. 5

Seán O’Shea of Kerry scores his side's third goal despite the efforts of Kevin O’Donovan of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

MATTIE TAYLOR: Didn't have his usual impact in terms of raiding from deep but covered a lot of ground. 5

IAN MAGUIRE: Always leads from midfield and was to the fore initially. As with most of the Rebels, faded in the second half but did manage a point and came close to a goal. Kept at it when the cause looked lost. 6

BRIAN HARTNETT: The Douglas youngster was hugely impressive in the opening 35 minutes, slamming over a point and processing a lot of possession at midfield. Promising on a dark day for Cork football. 7

RUAIRÍ DEANE: Wasn't able to chip in with his usual quota of assists. Sent off in injury time to boot. 5

JOHN O’ROURKE: Cork's best forward in the league and a constant threat against Limerick but he spent most of his time on this occasion a long way from the danger zone. 5

DAN Ó DUINNÍN: Looked the part in the first quarter, scoring with a mark, but replaced in the second half. 5

BRIAN HURLEY: Outstanding in Cork's dominant 20-minute period, he'd 1-2 from play by half-time but the second half didn't really happen for him. Or his team. 7

LUKE CONNOLLY: Scored Cork's tastiest point but overcooked a few ambitious long passes and ended up with three wides before coming off. 5

MICHAEL HURLEY: Started like a train, with two points, but the second half proved tougher. 6

SUBS

MARK WHITE: Came in at half-time for the injured Martin.

Beaten for three goals but Cork were being ripped open in front of him to be fair. 5

MARK COLLINS: Introduced early in the second half but the Rebels were already in real trouble by then. 5

KEVIN CROWLEY, KEVIN O'DRISCOLL, COLM O'CALLAGHAN: Never got to the pitch of the game but Cork were well beaten when they came in. 5