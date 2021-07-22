Cork soccer: Ballinhassig hope to be a constant force in MSL Division 1

BALLINHASSIG are hoping it will be third time lucky for them as they begin their third year in the First Division of the MSL.

After two disrupted seasons, because of Covid-19, they’re eager to enjoy their first full campaign at that level.

Although the Premier grade is the goal for the club, they have never reached it and understand it’s a tough task. However, to do well in the First Division is the main focus for the moment and new manager, Greg Constant, is looking forward to the challenge.

“My expectations aren’t very high, but realistic, given where we are coming from last season, so our goal will be to be as competitive as we can in every game we play and to still be an MSL Division 1 team come the season’s end,” said Constant.

“A run in a cup or two would be great for the lads’ confidence, but staying in the league is our main goal.”

Having just finished a stint with Blarney U19s, Constant received a call for the Ballinhassig role, a position he felt he couldn’t turn down.

“To be honest, I had no affiliation to Ballinhassig, but I got a call from chairman, Daire Coughlan, in May, about my plans for next season and I was coming to the end of my spell with the Blarney U19s.

Greg Constant, centre, at a Blarney United awards night.

“I agreed to meet him, along with Mick Ahern, and, in fairness to the lads, I couldn’t speak highly enough about them and their passion and love for the club.

“This was very evident to me immediately, which I really admired, and I agreed to take the role as senior manager and I am really looking forward to what I expect will be a very tough league.

“I expect the league to be very competitive and I feel that any team is capable of beating anyone in it on their day, but over the course of the season, I honestly see Blarney coming out on top, ahead of Castleview, Mayfield, and Leeds. I would not write off an ever-improving Everton side, either, under Willie Byrne, and I expect Leeside to be much better this year, under Mickey Deasy.”

Constant has assembled a relatively young squad, but he is confident the lads are a committed bunch, who will work hard. “The squad has had a bit of a makeover in the summer, to be fair, and it’s still ongoing,” Constant said.

We lost five or six lads, for various reasons, over the summer. The youngest player last season was 27, so we decided to bring in a few good young lads, such as Cian Woods, Fionn Lawlor, and Kevin O’Connor.

“Both Cian and Kevin played with Blarney, while Fionn played in the Leinster senior league, before moving to Cork. We have also promoted four young lads from the U18s, in Ciaran Delea, Ronan Deasy, Cian Barry Murphy, and Sean Connolly, who have all looked very comfortable and capable of making the step-up to senior, which is great to see for other underage lads in the club and, to be honest, I have my eye on a few more to boost the squad.”

PROGRESS

The former senior Blarney boss is impressed with the running of the club and with its 15 teams; he knows the importance of bringing through the youth.

“It’s always great to have a good base in any club and huge credit to all involved with Ballinhassig, who do Trojan work from grassroots level,” Constant said. “It’s always great seeing players progress through the age ranks and long may this continue.

“And as senior manager, I am always on the lookout for players coming through the club’s academy structure.

“I spent a lot of my time working with youths at Blarney, having experienced many ups and downs. I lost three cup finals and won the next three.

“In the first season with the U17s, we won the Ted Healy Cup and the National Cup, and with the same squad, just last week, we won U19 Premier League, which was a first Premier League for Blarney United at underage level, so it was a great way to sign off. I wish all of that squad the very best of luck in their careers and in life, as they are a great bunch of lads.

“But, for now, my focus is with Ballinhassig, and I, along with my management team, are looking forward to the beginning of the season.

“Seamus Ring is my assistant and he has come with me from Blarney, a man I trust and have great faith in. He played League of Ireland with Cobh Ramblers and then spent the rest of his career with College Corinthians, where he was very successful.

“Karl Murphy is another guy who cannot commit at the moment, but I hope to have him as part of my management team, as I know he would be a great guy to help me develop this great club.”