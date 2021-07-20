Castleview U13s show their quality by winning the U13 Roy Keane Premier League

ALMOST half the teams competing in the CSL Roy Keane U13 Premier League put up a serious challenge for the title this season, but a flawless display from Castleview after the mid-season break saw the youngsters go on to win the prestigious silverware.

The CSL Roy Keane U13 2020/21 campaign resumed in June after an eight-month hiatus and it was Midleton who returned to action as the only remaining unbeaten side.

However, the margin for error going forward was low with the likes of Leeside, Castleview and Lakewood Athletic close behind in the race for the Roy Keane U13 Premier.

Castleview knew then that a perfect run of form was almost certainly required and the players collectively produced winning displays on a weekly basis throughout June and July to win the Premier league.

The O’Sullivan Park outfit returned in June just three points behind Midleton having taken 10 points from a possible 15 in their previous games.

The youngsters started the season winning a nine-goal thriller 5-4 at home before beating Corinthian Boys 2-0 away from home.

Then, a 3-3 draw followed at home to Mallow United before Castleview won all 3 points on offer at Regional Park via a 5-1 victory over hosts Blarney United.

A disappointing 5-3 home loss to Riverstown preceded the postponement of league games due to national restrictions.

The Castleview U13 Premier League team that won the Roy Keane League title recently.

Castleview enjoyed the home advantage in their first game back and the youngsters ran out worthy 2-1 winners at home to Fermoy.

A 3-1 home victory over Midleton followed before Castleview defeated league rivals Leeside 2-1 away from home.

Castleview got the better of league contenders Lakewood Athletic 3-2 in their next match and the players knew a win in their final league game of the season would be enough for the league trophy.

Douglas Hall delivered a gallant display but another strong performance from Castleview culminated in the league champions winning 2-1.

Again, Castleview proved to be masters of winning by a one-goal margin and although offensively strong, the players displayed an ability to defend leads to the full-time whistle over the course of the season also.

Club secretary David Butler praised the team and their coaches.

“This really is a special group of players and everyone at Castleview is thrilled for them.”

Manager Conor O’Neill was delighted for both the players and their parents.

“To have such a supportive bunch of parents involved with the team, it was fantastic to see us winning the league for them along with the players themselves.

“We came back stronger after the break and the players showed a real commitment to go on to win the league.

“I have seen these players develop since they were five years of age and they are worthy league champions and they are a great credit to the club, their coaches and their families."