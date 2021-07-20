Muskerry prove too good and too strong for a gallant Carbery side in the Cork PSFC winning by 10 points

Muskerry 0-16

Carbery 0-6

MUSKERRY proved too strong for Carbery in round 2 of the Bon Secours PSFC Colleges/Divisions section at a sun-drenched Castletownkenneigh on Tuesday evening.

The winners progressed to a Colleges/Divisions semi-final draw with UCC and Duhallow and were full value for their win.

Muskerry dominated the opening quarter and took advantage of their opponents inability to make any headway in the final third.

Mark Healy opened the scoring after 4 minutes and Muskerry built on their early advantage when Luke Casey floated over a fine score soon after.

Guilty of turning over possession, Carbery relied on their defence to keep their opponents at bay until Evan O’Sullivan made it 0-3 to 0-0 at the first water break.

James Kelleher extended Muskerry’s lead with an effort that scraped the crossbar.

Then, Sean Ryan was denied a goal at the opposite end by Inniscarra goalkeeper Dominic Kelleher.

Ryan O’Donovan got the West Cork division on the scoreboard from the ensuing 45’ but Muskerry hit back, David Horgan splitting the posts from long range.

Pictured at the PSFC: Carbery v Muskerry in Castletownkenneigh was Carberys Ryan O'Donovan being put under pressure by Adam Murphy For Muskerry. Picture Denis Boyle

Repeated turnovers and poor shooting blighted Carbery’s chances prior to Mark Healy making it 0-6 to 0-1.

The Westerners were fortunate to change ends 4 points behind after Ogie Scannell landed his side’s only first half point from play.

There was only one team in it during the third quarter as Muskerry’s Luke Casey (two), Mark Healy (two) and David Horgan raised white flags. Worse was to follow for Carbery as Brian O’Driscoll was red carded following a high challenge.

The result was already confirmed with 10 minutes to go as Muskerry rounded off a commanding display to win 0-16 to 0-6 thanks to late Darragh Holmes and Darren Dineen scores.

Scorers for Muskerry: M Healy 0-5 (0-1 f), L Casey and D Horgan 0-3 each, D Holmes 0-2, E O’Sullivan, J Kelleher and D Dineen 0-1 each.

Carbery: R O’Donovan 0-2 ( 0-1 45, 0-1f), O Scannell, G O’Callaghan, S Ryan and K O’Brien 0-1 each.

Muskerry: D Kelleher (Inniscarra); P Crowley (Donoughmore), W Ronan (Kilmurry), A Murphy (Aghabullogue); D Ambrose (Aghinagh), A Murphy (Canovee), K Kelleher (Kilmurry); F Goold (Macroom), D Horgan (Macroom); J Moynihan (Canovee), D Thompson (Aghabullogue), E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue, captain); M Healy (Canovee), L Casey (Aghabullogue), J Kelleher (Canovee).

Substitutes: C Dineen (Cill na Martra) for D Thompson (HT), D Holmes (Ballinora) for J Moynihan (HT), F Warren (Kilmurry) for P Crowley (40, inj), L Twohig (Aghinagh) for A Murphy (50), D Dineen (Clondrohid) for J Kelleher (50).

Carbery: C Madden (Barryroe); J Moloney (Barryroe), D Scannell (St Mary’s), C O’Connor (St. Colums); O Scannell (Kilmeen), D Kiely (Barryroe), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh, captain); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), R O’Connor (St. Mary’s); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers), K Roycroft (Gabriel Rangers); D Harte (Ballinascarthy), R O’Donovan (Barryroe), B O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy).

Substitutes: K O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers) for D Harte (39), S Scannell (Kilmeen) for B O’Donovan (39), S McCarthy (Tadgh Mac Cárthaigh) for R O’Connor (52), D Roycroft (Gabriel Rangers) for S Ryan (62, inj).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).