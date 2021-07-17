Cork ladies footballers march on after hitting Tipp for six

Cork 6-14 Tipperary 1-10

A six-goal haul from the Rebels saw them run out comfortable winners over Tipperary in the end in their TG4 All-Ireland championship clash at Treacy Park.

At half-time there was only a goal in it, but four second-half green flags saw Cork cruise into the quarter-final, where they will play the winners of the Tyrone and Waterford clash next weekend.

There were impressive displays all over the pitch for Cork, with Roisin Phelan rock solid as usual at full-back, Erika O'Shea impressing and up front Eimear Scally, Katie Quirke and Sadhbh O'Leary running the Tipp defence ragged.

Credit to Tipp they put it up for Cork for the first half but when you have the likes of returning stars Doireann O'Sullivan and Laura O'Mahony from injury to spring from the bench then it was inevitable that Cork would drive on in the second half.

Eimear Scally opened the scoring from a free in the second minute with Ava Fennessy replying for the home side.

Roisin Howard put Tipp in front, before Aine O'Sullivan and Katie Quirke combined to set up Scally for Cork's opening goal.

Fennessy and an Angela McGuigan free raised white flags to see the sides level, 1-1 to 0-4 eight minutes in.

Tipperary's Ava Fennessy in action against Marie Ambrose of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

A minute later and Cork missed the first of three goal-chances in five minutes.

The first saw Ciara O'Sullivan's effort come back off the crossbar, with Quirke then hitting the post. Quirke then played Orlagh Farmer in and her effort was well saved by Tipp keeper, Lauren Fitzpatrick.

Howard put Tipp in front and a brilliant run from Caitlin Kennedy set up Niamh Hayes to raise the green flag for Tipp.

But just before the water break Quirke was fouled in the square and Scally coolly slotted home to make it 2-1 to 1-5.

Cork's Eimear Scally slots a penalty past Lauren Fitzpatrick of Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Scally had the sides level from a free, before Sadhbh O'Leary put Cork back in front.

Aine O'Sullivan and Howard exchanged points with Scally showing she is as good off her left as her right, as she got the last score of the half to see Cork lead 2-5 to 1-6 at half-time.

Now playing with the slight wind Cork started the second brightly with a Scally free increasing Cork's lead.

Aine O'Sullivan was on target again and O'Leary raised the white flag, to make it 2-8 to 1-6 after 34 minutes.

Half-time sub, Aoibhe O'Shea got Tipp's first score of the half, before two goals in 30 seconds put Cork in control.

A quick free from Scally found Aine O'Sullivan, who played it back to Scally and her pass put O'Leary through to goal.

From the restart, Quirke picked up the ball for Cork and she played it across for O'Leary to score her second in 30 seconds, to make it 4-8 to 1-7.

Ciara O'Sullivan and Marie Ambrose raised white flags with Tipp's Aussie rules star, Orla O'Dwyer, doing the same at the other end.

By the water break, Ciara O'Sullivan and Quirke had extended Cork's lead to 4-12 to 1-9.

Doireann O'Sullivan announced her return from injury with a well-taken goal and her pass found Aine O'Sullivan for Cork's sixth green flag as they marched on to the quarter-final where they will face Tyrone or Waterford.

Scorers for Cork: E Scally 2-5 (1-0 pen, 0-5 f), S O'Leary 2-2, A O'Sullivan 1-2, D O'Sullivan 1-0, C O'Sullivan 0-2, K Quirke, M Ambrose, L Coppinger 0-1 each.

Tipperary: N Hayes 1-0, A McGuigan (f), R Howard 0-3 each, A Fennessy 0-2, O O'Dwyer, A O'Shea 0-1 each.

CORK: M O'Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O'Shea, S Kelly, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; O Farmer, C O'Sullivan, A O'Sullivan; S O'Leary, K Quirke, E Scally.

Subs: L O'Mahony for S Kelly and L Coppinger for O Farmer (both 40m), A O'Mahony for H Looney (45), D O'Sullivan for C O'Sullivan (46), E Cleary for K Quirke (48),

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; L Nagle, M Curley, E Cronin; L Spillane, C Kennnedy, E Kelly; AR Kennedy, O O'Dwyer; C O'Dwyer, A Fennessy, L Dillon; R Howard, N Hayes, A McGuigan.

Subs: A O'Shea for L Nagle (ht), E Carroll for R Howard (45), K Davey for C O'Dwyer (55),

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry.