Goals from Brendan O'Sullivan and William Murphy see Meelin edge Glen

Meelin 2-13 Glen Rovers 0-12

MEELIN had a seven-point win over Glen Rovers in the 2020 IAHC at Mallow.

The result means Meelin are in Group C and the Glen Group A, when the 2021 round-robin series starts at the end of August.

It was close all through but the better balanced Meelin struck for a goal in each half, through William Murphy and Brendan O'Sullivan, which swung the game from the city side.

James Forrest was in great form for the winners and they were well on top in the half-back line where Maurice O'Keeffe and Shane Brosnan excelled.

Glen Rovers were level 0-2 each after 10 minutes with points by Andy Evans and Evan Murphy. Further scores from Andy Evans and Liam Mulroy meant they were 0-4 to 0-2 clear at the water break.

On the restart, good play by Brendan O'Sullivan led to a well-taken goal by William Murphy, and both sides exchanged points which meant Meelin ahead at the interval 1-5 to 0-7.

They were level on the changeover when Andy Evans pointed, before James Forrest (free) and Darragh Kennefick also split the posts as it was still neck and neck: 1-6 to 0-9.

They were also deadlocked at the 43rd minute 1-7 to 0-10 before James Forrest soloed through and struck a great point as the winners held a narrow lead at the second water break.

Jason O'Callaghan had a point for the Duhallow side on the restart.

Glen Rovers battled very hard, landing a long-range point courtesy of Gavin Marshall.

Meelin then had their second goal when William Murphy and Shane Brosnan combined well for Brendan O'Sullivan to goal 2-9 to 0-11.

Meelin finished strong adding four late points while Glen Rovers had a late Evan Murphy pointed free. Over the hour Stephen Martin O'Sullivan was in great form for the winners.

Scorers for Meelin: James Forrest 0-10 (0-9 f), B O'Sullivan 1-1, W Murphy 1-0, L Collins, J O'Callaghan 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: E Murphy 0-4 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), A Evans 0-4, C O'Sullivan, L Mulroy, G Marshall, D Kennefick 0-1 each.

MEELIN: SM O'Sullivan, S Hehir, S Curtin, J O'Sullivan, S Brosnan, M O'Keeffe, TJ Brosnan, J O'Callaghan, W Murphy, B O'Sullivan, L Collins, James Forrest, N Linehan, J Curtin, John Forrest.

Subs: D Buckley for N Linehan, TJ Twomey for James Forrest.

GLEN ROVERS: C Long, J Mulcahy, K McCarthy Coade, G Marshall, S Corcoran, A Lorden, G Mulcahy, C O'Sullivan, J O'Driscoll, D Browne, A Evans, E O'Connell, D Kennefick, E Murphy, L Mulroy.

Subs: R Long for J O'Driscoll, R Byrnes for S Corcoran.

Referee: John O'Leary (Mallow).