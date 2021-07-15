Dual star Hayes eager for more Cork U20 success after hurling victory

THOSE who believed the days of the dual inter-county player were from a different world and never to return will delight at the involvement of two players in the Cork team for this evening’s game against Kerry.

Both Brian Hayes, who captains the side, and Jack Cahalane, won prized All-Ireland U20 hurling medals against Dublin last weekend and will be keen to savour another big moment in football.

Hayes, a UCC Arts student going into second year, was introduced during the second half and contributed a couple of important points at critical stages in Cork’s triumph.

Whatever about being able to dabble in both at senior level, the pair have managed to do it at U20 level without too much fuss or disruption.

“There were a few of us involved at the start before it was narrowed down to Jack and myself,” Hayes said.

“We’re good friends so that helped as did the fact our hurling coach Pat Ryan and Keith Ricken are very good friends, too.

“We’d do every second night some weeks and if the hurlers wanted us more then we’d go hurling and it was the same then with the footballers.

“Obviously getting closer to the hurling final it was all about hurling, probably the last 10 nights leading up to the final. It was manageable alright.

“We’re able to balance the two especially if you’re doing well in one you can bring that over to the other.

“As well the ’Barr’s is a strong dual club so I’d be well used to it anyway.

“The opportunity came to play both and I was just delighted to be able to do the hurling and football.”

Hayes played last year, too, when Cork lost to Kerry by 0-17 to 1-9 in Tralee and he’s one of a number of survivors anxious to make amends.

David Buckley (Newcestown) and Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) are the others, but injury rules out Aodhan O Luasa (Naomh Aban).

“It’s the biggest challenge of them all. We know what Kerry will bring in terms of their strength and football ability.

“We’ll also have to manage their speed, but it’s Kerry who have to come to Pairc Ui Chaoimh and we’ve plenty of experience in our team.

“We’ve lads from the All-Ireland winning minor team of 2019 and there are two or three of us with All-Ireland U20 medals from the same season.

“Training has gone well since we were allowed back in May and while you can’t be over-confident we’ve a lot of self-belief.

“We played a few challenge games as well our own internal matches and were able to mix the dual players and those doing the Leaving Cert well.”

POSITIVE INFLUENCES

Hayes, son of former ’Barr’s and Cork great, Paddy, said he preferred football when he was younger, but it was 50-50 as he got older. “Now, I wouldn’t really have a preference.”

Hayes identified dad as well as Michael Shields and Ian Maguire as playing big roles in his development, especially Shields.

“I remember as a six- or seven-year-old going up to Croke Park to see him winning All-Irelands and then moving from an idol to a teammate.

“Watching the ’Barr’s win the football county in 2018 will always be one of my most memorable occasions in sport, the club not having won it for 33 years.”

This is his third season with the U20s and naturally Ricken’s strong influence came across.

He’s all about the player. Some days he has to put his arm around someone and others Keith might have to put someone in their place.

“Keith really is a life coach. I’ve been on the road with him now two-and-half/three years and he’s played a major role in my career.

“And I wouldn’t be the only one saying that because all the lads would tell you the same.” The All-Ireland celebrations had to be placed in context of this evening’s game.

“You take it in your stride really and you’re also looking forward to Thursday night as well.

“Obviously, we enjoyed the dressing room afterwards and there are great memories that will stay with us,” Hayes concluded.