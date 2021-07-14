Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 10:05

Cork name strong team to play Kerry in Munster U20 football semi-final

It includes four players from the side which won the All-Ireland minor title against Galway in 2019
Brian Hayes will captain the Cork team to play Kerry in the Munster U20 football semi final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh tomorrow evening.

Mark Woods

CORK include four players from the 2019 All-Ireland minor winning side for tomorrow’s Munster U20 semi-final against the defending champions Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7.30.

They are Adam Walsh Murphy (Valley Rovers) and Darragh Cashman (Millstreet) in defence and Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) and Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) in attack.

Full-back Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada) was in the panel for the U20 All-Ireland success that year, too.

The team is captained by Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), who along with Cahalane, won All-Ireland U20 hurling medals against Dublin last weekend.

Hayes, son of Paddy of St Finbarr’s and Cork renown, is one of a number of survivors from last season’s starting 15, when Kerry won by 0-17 to 1-9 in Tralee.

The others include Phelan and David Buckley (Newcestown) while Corbett came on as a substitute at half-time.

Aodhan O Luasa (Naomh Aban), who played last season, was unavailable due to injury.

CORK: G Creedon (Kilshannig); C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D Phelan (Aghada), C McGoldrick (Eire Og); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Cashman (Millstreet); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), captain, E Cooke (Ballincollig); C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), N Hartnett (Douglas); D Dorgan (Ballincollig), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown). 

Subs: C O’Leary (Douglas), N Lordan (Ballinora), D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), E Nash (Douglas), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), C O’Hanlon (Buttevant), S McDonnell (Mallow).

cork gaa
