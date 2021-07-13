Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 19:25

College Corinthians draw Bohemians at home in the FAI Cup, while Cork City away to Sligo and Cobh Ramblers are away to Liffey Wanderers

College Corinthians will be thrilled with their draw but City and Cobh face tough away games
College Corinthians' Darragh O'Sullivan Connell sets up an attack as Midleton's James Leahy closes in, during their Keane Cup clash at Castletreasure.

CORK CITY have been handed the daunting task of an away trip to Premier Division side Sligo Rovers in the first round of the FAI Cup, while Cobh Ramblers were given a favourable draw away to Dublin side Liffey Wanderers. 

The only amateur side left in the competition from Cork are College Corinthians and they will were given a difficult tie against Bohemians, but do have home advantage.

City would have looked forward to the FAI Cup as a distraction from their poor league campaign but the odds will be stacked against the 2017 winners against a side who are currently joint-leaders of the Premier Division. 

City will not have fond memories of the Showgrounds. The last time the Rebel Army visited the stadium back in October 2020, they suffered a 2-1 defeat and were subsequently relegated from the Premier Division that evening.

Ramblers will be happier with their draw. Although, they would have preferred a home draw, they will be favourites to progress past Liffey. 

The Dublin side won the Intermediate Cup back in 2017 and are one of the oldest clubs in the country having been formed in 1885. 

Midleton's Brian Coleman and College Corinthians' Conor Walsh, tussle for possession during their Keane Cup clash at Castletreasure.
Ramblers have enjoyed success in Dublin recently – beating UCD – and will be looking to keep up their good form in the capital. 

Ramblers were knocked out at the second round of the competition last year against Dundalk, and will be looking to at least reach that stage of the competition again.

Corinthians have also been handed a difficult task against Bohemians and will be looking to cause an upset against Keith long’s side. 

Corinthians are managed by former City player Joe Gamble and he will know better than most, the best way his team can upset the odds and advance to the next round.

Dates and kick-off times will be announced in due course with all matches set to take place the week ending Sunday, July 25.

FAI Cup - First Round Draw:

Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps; Wexford v Cabinteely; Drogheda United v Derry City; Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers; UCD AFC v Shelbourne; Crumlin United v St. Mochtas'; Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic; St. Kevins' Boys v Kilnamanagh;  Sligo Rovers v Cork City;  College Corinthians v Bohemians; Athlone Town v Waterford; Treaty United v Dundalk; Shamrock Rovers v Galway United; Maynooth University Town v Malahide United; St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers; Bangor GGFC v Longford Town.

