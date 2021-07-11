Cork U16 camogie side hit Galway for three goals to set up final with Kilkenny

Cork 3-15 Galway 0-10

FROM the throw-in on Sunday afternoon, Cork were the sharper of the sides in this Tesco All-Ireland U16 A championship semi-final at The Ragg to set up a showdown with Kilkenny.

Emily O’Donoghue hit two goals for the Rebels and finished with 2-1 while Caoimhe Sheehan also raised a green flag in the first half, and added 0-3 from play for good measure, a tally matched by Fiona Twohig, who chipped in with a pair of frees as well to take her tally to 0-5.

All over the pitch though, Cork dominated and with goalkeeper Jill Connaughton in superb form, Galway could not find a way through even when the Tribe did get chances.

Three times in the opening half she brought off point-blank saves denying Galway from the penalty spot 10 minutes in they searched for their opening score.

Cork had by now set the tempo with an Emily O’Donoghue goal and points from Fiona Twohig, O’Donoghue and Sinead Hurley as they settled into the game.

Galway got off the mark when Jade Whelton pointed a 45 and with Alanna Fahy adding two and Aoibheann Barry another, the Tribe were finding the feet.

Again Connaughton denied them bringing off a superb save from Caoimhe Kelly and it helped rally Cork who struck for two goals in as many minutes, Caoimhe Sheehan and Emily O’Donoghue finishing well as the Cork attacked linked up well.

Again Galway were denied a goal as Jill Connaughton stood up and was counted and with Caoimhe Sheehan adding to the Cork tally before Galway replied with two points, Cork led 3-4 to 0-6 at the interval.

On the turn over, Cork maintained their dominance and picked off some excellent scores they remained in control to the full-time whistle as they booked their place in the final where they will play Kilkenny who recorded a 4-17 to 4-11 victory over Tipperary.

Scorers for Cork: E O’Donoghue 2-1, C Sheehan 1-3, F Twohig 0-5 (0-2 f), G Finn 0-3 (0-2 f), A Fitzgerald 0-2, S Hurley 0-1 f.

Galway: A Barry 0-3 (0-2 f), A Fahy 0-2 (0-1 45), C Mc Grath, J Whelton, C Kelly, K Madden, S Flynn 0-1 each.

CORK: J Connaughton; A O’Sullivan, C O’Donoghue, S Hurley; M Condon, K Goulding, E Sheehan; A Fitzgerald, A Sheehan; G O’Mahony, F Twohig, E Duignan; G Finn, E O’Donoghue, C Sheehan.

Subs: E Crowley for G O’Mahony (30), A Sheppard for A O’Sullivan (32), A O’Neill for E Duignan (44), G O’Neill for S Sheehan (inj), A Mc McCarthy for F Twohig, B O’ Shaughnessey for G Finn, R Roche for E O’Donoghue (54).

GALWAY: C Hickey; A Crowe, K Coleman, K Scully; A Carr, M Loftus, G Leen; K Madden, A Collins; A Fahy, J Whelton, C McGrath; H Tarpey, A Barry, C Kelly.

Subs:C Glynn for K Scully (36), M Flannery for J Whelton (40), S Flynn for A Fahy (52), L Murphy for M Loftus (54), E Fitzgerald for K Madden (inj 56).

Referee:Justin Heffernan (Wexford).