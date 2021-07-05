Tommy Walsh on the brilliance of former Cork hurler Wayne Sherlock

“He was great to get in tight and at the last second to flick it away. You’re in tight, you’re strong to stop your man from breaking the tackle and getting away from you, he only has a few seconds then to throw up the ball and Wayne Sherlock is getting the flick in, taking it away from him.”
“If you go back through All-Ireland winning teams they all had great forwards, all able to win their own ball. They make the most difficult things look simple, Johan Cruyff always said it.”
“We’d 10 or 11 of us in our area and we used to play games where you only had to have three people, one lad in goal and two outfield. It was first to 11 points, goals and points, so 3-2 would win it.