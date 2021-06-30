Fiacre Kelleher, older brother of Liverpool's Caoimhin signs a two-year deal with Bradford City

CORK'S Fiacre Kelleher has signed a two-year contract with Sky Bet League Two side Bradford City AFC.

Kelleher who is the older brother of Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin, signed for Bradford after spending last season with Vanarama Conference side Wrexham.

Speaking to Bradford’s club website, Kelleher said: “I am delighted to be here. It has happened quite quickly, but the gaffer was very positive about the project he wants to start.

“Once he had told me all his plans, I was desperate to come on board, and I just cannot wait to get going.

“I am a passionate player who is very competitive, will get stuck in and fight to the very last minute.

"I am vocal on and off the pitch - and will look to do my job as well as I can.

“I want to bring consistency and am fully bought in to the plan in place.

"I want to help make sure we hit our goals and achieve our objective of promotion.”

City manager Derek Adams said: “We are pleased to have Fiacre through the door as our seventh summer signing, as our squad continues to take shape ahead of next season.

“He is a strong character who, on the back of an impressive season at Wrexham, will add even more fierce competition to our defensive line.

“Fiacre is another player who adopts a win-at-all costs mentality, which will be essential if we are to be a successful side this season.

“His physicality and dominance in the air brings another dimension to our game.”