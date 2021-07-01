Munster hurling magic: O'Sullivan family's special memories in Thurles

WINTER’S dark days of championship hurling behind closed doors during November and December coupled with the continued tight pandemic restrictions in Spring have left fans famished. It’s as if their daily dinner was taken from their tables.

For Jerry O’Sullivan, former chairman of both Cork GAA and the Munster Council, it has been a real culture shock.

Hurling is his blood but he too had to settle for television and radio coverage, as opposed to a prime position on match day.

The wait though is almost over for Jerry, who on Saturday will make his first trip to Thurles in 2021, as part of a privileged group of spectators who can savour the Cork/Limerick clash first hand.

With Jerry’s son Diarmuid a Cork selector on the sideline and another son Paudie in the C103 commentary box, the famed Cloyne family will be well represented in hurling’s hometown.

Trips to Thurles have been a way of life for Jerry, his wife Geraroidín and family for as long as they all can remember and the sense of anticipation never diminishes as time moves on.

“It’s been a very long winter - the radio and television have just kept us going”, said Jerry.

“I was lucky enough to be able to go to the Galway League match a few weeks ago, but to be honest it’s hard to remember the last championship game I attended.

“With the family involved in so many games we all have been going to the Cork games at all levels for years.

“There is absolutely nothing like being there - it’s just great to be able to go to Thurles again.”

Jerry has hurling in his heart. Player and manager with his beloved Cloyne, selector with Cork and Imokilly teams, administrator supreme, he has seen the game from all angles through the time tunnel.

There have been highs and lows, ups and downs, trials and tribulations and of course some great memories, proud days as a dad and proud days as a Cork man.

“Yes I suppose I have seen a lot of great days with the lads - the All-Ireland wins being amongst the great memories.

The 2000 Munster final was as good a game as I have ever seen. For some reason it really stands out in my mind.

“It was a scorching hot day and there seemed to be an absolutely huge crowd. Cork who had won the All-Ireland the previous year and retained the title.

“Diarmuid was playing and Paudie was involved with the Cork Primary Game team. Tommy Dunne also scored two unbelievable goals for Tipp in that game.

SUCCESS

“We had several other great days in the Munster and All-Ireland Championships. Apart from Diarmuid and Paudie, Eoin played on the winning Cork minor team in 1998 that defeated Kilkenny and Colm played two years later when Cork lost to Galway."

Paudie O'Sullivan scores a point with his first touch on his comeback from injury against Clare in 2014. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Diarmuid’s championship debut against Clare three days before sitting his Leaving Cert in 1997 made big headlines.

Born in 1978 the four-time All-Star enjoyed a stellar career in the red jersey of Cork, winning three All-Ireland titles and five Munster titles in an inter-county career that spanned until 2009. Success with Cloyne and Imokilly in his teenage years meant that county medals arrived at a tender age.

Now 42, Dairmuid is seeing the game of hurling evolve in many ways from those early years, as he patrols the Cork sideline.

Looking down from a high on Saturday evening at Semple Stadium will be Diarmuid’s youngest brother Paudie.

Long-term injury denied one of the finest forwards in the county the chance to be a central part of Cork’s 2013 Croke Park campaign.

Paudie has been a key part of Imokilly’s success story with his eye for goal and his ability to produce that killer pass being stand aspects of his vast skill set. His tactical analysis has also come in for plenty of favourable reviews in his new role as C103’s co-commentator.

So come 7pm on Saturday evening in Thurles, the O ‘Sullivan family, with Jerry back in the stands, will have this Munster Championship semi-final covered from all levels. Will they witness a winning start against the odds?

Here are Jerry’s big match thoughts: “Looking at Cork aginast Limerick, incredible as it may seem, if they had taken their goal chances in the league match a few weeks back, they would have won the game despite Limerick’s incredible first-half performance.

"If things click on Saturday night... I wouldn’t write them off."