Eire Og and the 'Barr's reach division 1 league semi-finals with a game to spare

EIRE OG qualified for the semi-finals of the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 League despite being otherwise engaged last weekend.

They had earlier defeated Kiskeam and Nemo Rangers and with St Finbarr’s edging the Duhallow club away by 0-13 to 0-12, it means the ’Barr’s and Eire Og emerge from 1A.

Their meeting in Togher will decide who tops the group and earns a home semi-final.

Sharpshooters Steven Sherlock and Cillian Myers-Murray again caused most of the damage.

In 1B Clonakilty have 10 points with St Michael’s and Cill na Marta, who meet in the final game, on six each, with Clon taking on Carbery Rangers, who prop up the group on two.

A Sean O’Donoghue goal helped Clon to a 1-11 to 1-8 win over Cill na Martra while there were goals aplenty in St Michael’s 4-11 to 3-9 win over Ross.

Eoghan Buckley (2), Dan Linehan and Keith Hegarty claimed the city side’s goals with JP Eady, Jack O’Regan and Mark Hodnett scoring their side’s goals, all coming before they registered their first point.

It’s tight in 2A with O’Donovan Rossa on eight, Valley Rovers five, Castlehaven four and Mallow on one. Mallow play Valleys next Tuesday.

The Skib-Haven game ended level at 0-13 apiece with Cathal Maguire kicking 0-8 for a young Haven side, whose other scorers were Conor O’Driscoll (0-3), Shane Nolan and a Liam McCarthy free.

The sides were level at 0-6 each at the interval before O’Donovan Rossa edged 0-11 to 0-8 in front at the second water break, but an injury-time point from Maguire saved the Haven.

Ballincollig and Newmarket have qualified from 2B and their meeting will determine who tops the section.

Pa Kelly and the Dorgans, Cian and Dara, were Collig’s goal-scorers in a 3-13 to 1-7 win over Fermoy while Newmarket had 10 points to spare over Ballingeary.

Kanturk lead the way in 3A, making it two wins from two in their 2-11 to 1-9 victory over Clyda Rovers, when Cian Clernon popped up with both goals.

It was a strong Kanturk side featuring captain John McLoughlin in the full-back line, Aidan Walsh at centre-back and Lorcan McLoughlin at midfield.

Carrigaline joined Clyda on six points following their 3-12 to 0-12 win over Macroom.

Two goals from Cian Barry after eight and 43 minutes and a third from Billy Pope in only the second minute proved the difference.

Carrigaline’s final group game is a visit from Kanturk with Clyda hosting Macroom.

In 3B, Ilen remain unbeaten after edging Newcestown by 1-11 to 0-13 and lead the way from Newcestown and Douglas, who defeated Aghabullogue by 3-8 to 0-6.

Goals from Finny Desmond, Sam Collins and Diarmuid McCarthy helped the city club to their first win to move to six points, the same as Newcestown.

The concluding games involve Ilen travelling to Douglas and Newcestown facing Aghabullogue at home.

Aghada and Nemo Rangers’ second string were involved in the game-of-the-round, sharing 10 goals in Rostellan, where the home side edged it by 5-13 to 5-12.

The east Cork club increased their goal tally to nine with Aaron Berry scoring twice for the second game in-a-row and Shane Bennett also netting twice. Michael Russell claimed the other.

Aghada qualified for the division 4 semi-final, where they are likely to be joined by Dohenys.

It’s close between Bishopstown, Naomh Aban, Bandon and Rockchapel in 4B.

Results: Cork Credit Unions League: Division 1A: Kiskeam 0-12 St Finbarr’s 0-13.

Division 1B: Carbery Rangers 3-9 St Michael’s 4-11; Cill na Martra 1-8 Clonakilty 1-11.

Division 2A: O’Donovan Rossa 0-13 Castlehaven 0-13.

Division 2B: Fermoy 1-7 Ballincollig 3-13; Newmarket 1-19 Ballingeary 0-12.

Division 3A: Kanturk 2-11 Clyda Rovers 1-9; Macroom 0-12 Carrigaline 3-12.

Division 3B: Aghabullogue 0-6 Douglas 3-8; Ilen Rovers 1-11 Newcestown 0-13.

Division 4A: Aghada 5-13 Nemo Rangers 5-12.

Division 4B: Bishopstown 0-10 Naomh Aban 0-9.

Division 5A: Bantry Blues 2-14 St Vincent’s 2-9; St Nick’s 1-8 Kinsale 1-15.

Division 5B: Mitchelstown 3-10 Knocknagree 1-12; Gabriel Rangers 0-17 Dromtarriffe 1-12.

Division 6A: Mayfield 0-9 Glenville 0-9; St Finbarr’s 0-4 Ballinora 2-9.

Division 6B: Grenagh 2-11 Kildorrery 1-14.

Division 7: Millstreet 1-8 Glanmire 3-8; Adrigole 4-14 Ballydesmond 2-11.