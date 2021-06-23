Belgooly’s early blitz stuns Valley Rovers in 2020 South East Junior B Hurling championship final

Belgooly 1-17

Valley Rovers 2-9

BELGOOLY captured their second South East Junior B Hurling Championship title in three years following a thrilling 1-17 to 2-09 win over 2017 holders Valley Rovers at a unseasonably damp and cold Ballinhassig on Tuesday evening.

The winners now face Randal Og in the County quarter final in Bandon this coming weekend as the rush to conclude 2020 divisional and county finals continues.

Belgooly stormed into a massive seven point lead within six minutes with points from Ryan Long and three from Barry Dwyer coupled with Ryan Long’s goal from close range in the fifth minute, leaving the Innishannon side stunned from an early blitz, but took their time and slowly added scores to come within a whisper of Belgooly as the half progressed.

A delighted Belgooly team captain Neil O'Sullivan lifts the SE JBHC trophy following his teams victory over Valley Rovers in the final played in Ballinhassig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Valleys registered three points without reply in the 6th and 11th minutes before Cian Crowley found Tomas Sweetnam who made no mistake finding the back of the net from close range to cut the deficit to two points.

A free from Robert Sweetnam brought Valleys to within a point of Belgooly, but that was as near as they got as Belgooly stretched their lead with additional points from Barry Dwyer and Ryan Long o leave some space between the sides.

Valleys only managed a further two points from with two frees from Robert Sweetnam, but Belgooly managed to extend their lead to five with Barry Dwyer and Joe O’Sullivan adding points as they went 1-11 to 1-06 ahead in at the break.

Pat Desmond, Chairman SE GAA Board presents the JBHC trophy to Belgooly captain Neil O'Sullivan following their victory over Valley Rovers in the final played in Ballinhassig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Additional points from Kevin Fitzgerald and Dwyer, with Joe O’Sullivan being denied by the Valley Rovers keeper Gary Jones whose dropping effort was cleared by the keeper right on the line and cleared.

Valleys managed to peg back to within three points with a goal from Tomas Sweetnam who capitalised on a deflection from Belgooly keeper to slam the sliothar into the back of the net and hey added a further point from Cian Crowley before Belgooly added a further two to lead by five going into the final quarter.

Valley Rovers Robert Sweetnam pulls away from Belgooly's Gearoid O'Riordan during the SE JBHC Final in Ballinhassig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Play was now going from end to end in the final stages of the match, but Belgooly held on and ran out comfortable winners by five points, with team captain Neil O’Sullivan receiving the trophy from Pat Desmond, Chairman SE Board.

Jason Cronin of Valley Rovers attempts to keep the sliothar away from Belgooly's Kevin Fitgerald during the SE JBHC Final in Ballinhassig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorers for Belgooly: Barry Dwyer 0-11 (2Frees 1 65; Ryan Long 1-02; Joe O’Sullivan 0-02; Kevin Fitzgerald 0-01; Chris O’Sullivan 0-01.

Valley Rovers: Tomas Sweetnam 2-02; Robert Sweetnam 0-05 (5 frees); Cian Crowley 0-01; Joe Bernard 0-01.

Belgooly: Ger Quinlan, Liam Walsh, Neil O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Walsh, Chris O’Sullivan, Gearoid O’Riordan, Tom O’Donovan, Ryhs Reynolds, Sean Kiely, Joe O’Sullivan, Barry Dwyer, Kevin Fitzgerald, Matthew Collins, Ryan Long, Shane McCarthy.

Valley Rovers: Gary Jones, Niall Lawton, Sean Lynch, Cian O’Keeeffe, Olan Fehilly, Darragh Crowley, Ferghal Lyons, Jason Cronin, Ciaran O’Shea, Ronan Hoey, Eoin O’Sullivan, Joe Bernard, Cian Crowley, Tomas Sweetnam.

Subs: Jack Hurley, Micheal Crowley, Jack Hourihan, Dan Sweetnam.

Referee: Stephen Murphy, (Bandon).