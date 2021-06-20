Harbour Rovers hold off Kilshanning in Avondhu hurling final

Harbour Rovers 2-15 Kilshannig 0-14

HARBOUR Rovers were deserving winners over Kilshannig in the 2020 Hibernian Hotel JAHC final at Mallow, led by the outstanding Stephen Condon in attack.

Condon was named as Man of the Match for the champions, who now progress to face Clonakilty in the county series.

Kilshanning, missing the injured Killian O'Hanlon, had three wides in the opening two minutes and took that bit longer to settle.

Goals from Condon and Shane O'Riordan were crucial for Harbour Rovers, who were 1-6 to 0-2 up at the water-break and were able to maintain their advantage throughout. They collected a red card in the 19th minute but their opponents also had a man dismissed late in the first half.

Harbour hit early points courtesy of Peter and Stephen Condon (free) before Jack Twomey converted a free for Kilshannig.

The Glanworth side well on top in the half-back line and midfield areas and piled on the pressure. Points by Peter Condon, Dave Pyne and Sean Finn opened up a lead 0-5 to 0-2.

Good play by Thomas Condon and John O'Sullivan then led to a Shane O'Riordan goal as the winners were 1-6 to 0-2 ahead at the water break.

Kilshannig keeper John Quin is beaten by Harbour Rovers' Shane O'Riordan for the opening goal. Picture: Dan Linehan

Harbour Rovers were reduced to 14 players in the 19th minute before Kevin O'Flynn pointed a Kilshannig free.

Condon clipped over a free in the 26th minute before Kilshannig were also reduced to 14 players and at half-time it was 1-10 to 0-4.

Both sides exchanged points on the resumption with Rovers maintaining a comfortable lead 1-13 to 0-9 by the second water-break.

On the restart, Kilshannig hit their best patch. Kieran Twomey pointed. Peter Condon placed his brother Stephen for a fine point.

The Glantane side improved greatly and through points from Barry O'Shea and two frees by Kieran O'Flynn it was 1-15 to 0-14 with 58 minutes played.

Just when it looked as if Kilshannig may get on terms it was Harbour Rovers who won a vital ball in midfield and Conor Dennehy and Padraigh Hannon worked well for Stephen Condon to strike the vital goal that sealed their win.

Best for the winners were Thomas Condon, Sean Finn, Dave Pyne, Conor Dennehy, Shane O'Riordan and Stephen Condon. For Kilshannig, Brian Guerin, Eoghan Burke, Jack Twomey, Kieran Twomey and Kevin O'Flynn did well.

Conor Murphy, Kilshannig, can't stop the breaking John O'Sullivan, Harbour Rovers. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for Harbour Rovers: S Condon 1-7 (0-6 f), S O'Riordan 1-1, C Dennehy 0-2, D Pyne 0-2, P Condon 0-2, S Finn 0-1.

Kilshannig: K O'Flynn 0-6 (0-4 f), J Twomey 0-5 (0-2 f), E O'Hanlon 0-1, K Twomey 0-1, B O'Shea 0-1.

HARBOUR ROVERS: D O'Sullivan, J Coughlan, B Gallagher, P Blackburne, J Fitzgibbon, T Condon (c), S Finn, E O'Donoghue, D Pyne, E Sheehan, P Condon, P Hannon, J O'Sullivan, S O'Riordan, S Condon.

Subs: S Dunne for J Fitzgibbon, C Dennehy for E Sheehan, J Landers for P Condon (inj).

KILSHANNIG: J Quinn, C Murphy, B Guerin, C O'Shea, J Kearney, E Burke, Darragh O'Sullivan, P Walsh, R O'Mahony, K Twomey, O O'Sullivan, J Twomey, C McMahon, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, E O'Hanlon.

Subs: K O'Flynn for C McMahon (inj) B O'Shea for O O'Sullivan, M Twomey for Darragh O'Sullivan.

Referee: J O'Leary (Mallow)