CSL: Kinsale U13s stay in touch with St Mary's after win over Carrigtwohill

Carrigtwohill United 1 Kinsale 5

KINSALE kept their hopes of winning the Cork Schoolboys League U13 Division 1 title alive as they impressively defeated Carrigtwohill United 5-1 at Ballyadam on Saturday morning.

Goals from Kieran Carroll, Ollie Buckley, Rossa Kinirons, Sam O’Connor, and Aaron Keane was enough to earn Kinsale the three points at the expense of a spirited Carrigtwohill side, who grabbed what proved to be just a consolation through Evan O’Regan O’Connor.

Kinsale came out on the wrong side of a five-goal thriller last weekend against their fellow title contenders St Mary’s at St Mary’s Park.

With the league leaders winning their game elsewhere, Kinsale knew they needed to bounce back and record a victory here to remain just three points behind the men from Kilcully.

They started on the front foot and they twice went close to taking the lead inside the opening minutes but neither David Barry nor Ollie Buckley, who scored two excellent goals last time out, could find the net with their efforts.

Carrigtwohill came into this fixture level on points with Kinsale thanks to their hard-fought 2-1 win against Corkbeg last time out and they also needed a positive outcome here to boost their own title and promotion aspirations.

But they struggled to get a foothold in this game and their rivals deservedly took the lead midway through the first half.

Carrigtwohill United's Evan O'Regan-O'Connor wins the ball ahead of Kinsale's David Ford. Picture: David Keane.

Brehan Hayes’ ambitious strike from distance deflected into the air and eventually fell kindly to Kieran Carroll, allowing the number seven to expertly volley the ball into the bottom right corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side almost grabbed an equaliser against the run of play moments later but after being picked out by Rian Thornhill, striker Cillian Rooney’s shot was well saved by goalkeeper Harry Walsh.

That near-miss proved to be decisive as the visitors soon doubled their lead when the excellent Ollie Buckley drilled the ball into the far bottom left corner of the net.

And they would add a third shortly before the half-time break thanks to a stunning strike from Ross Kinirons.

The midfielder did brilliantly to control his half volley from 30 plus yards and sent the ball flying into the roof of the net, giving the keeper absolutely no chance.

United, to their credit, continued to battle and they again went close to getting on the scoreboard at the beginning of the second half but Rian Thornhill was unfortunate to see his attempt roll just wide.

But Kinsale were just too clinical in front of goal and they soon made it 4-0 when Buckley’s cross was controlled and slotted into the bottom left corner by Sam O’Connor.

Carrig would get the goal their display at least deserved when Evan O’Regan O’Connor’s delivery ended up in the back of the net but Kinsale would have the final say as Aaron Keane won and converted a penalty late on to seal the win in style.

CARRIGTWOHILL UNITED: Adam Lee, Noah Eddins, Ronan McCarthy, Sean Óg Madden, Cathal Seymour, Roan O’Keefe, Kyle Kidney, Tom Walsh, Cillian Rooney, Evan O’Regan O’Connor, Rian Thornhill, Noah Nsengiyumva, Osas Aghedo, Morgan Foley.

KINSALE: Harry Walsh, Gerard Murphy, David Ford, Sam O’Connor, Nathan Fitzgerald, Rossa Kinirons, David Barry, Aaron Keane, Oscar Ryan, Brehan Hayes, Sean McCarthy, Ollie Buckley, Kieran Carroll.

Referee: Paul Kavanagh.