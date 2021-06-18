Cobh Ramblers ready for Munster derby after finding their best form

IN what looks like it could be an intriguing encounter, Cobh Ramblers will look to make it three wins in a row, when they host an in-form Treaty United at St Colman’s Park on Saturday evening.

Ramblers have in recent weeks found a surge in momentum and what they hope is a big positive turning point in their campaign After beating Cork City before the break, last Friday Cobh secured their first win over UCD since 2017, who are the joint top scorers in the First Division this season.

This impressive victory was one that could make others potentially sit up and take notice of Ramblers this campaign, as UCD are a team many have to be right in the promotion picture.

Cobh last week had a clear game plan which deservedly saw them win. Stuart Ashton will have been very satisfied with the performance of his side in the past two games, getting results which his side merited.

Following the victory against UCD, Ramblers are now five points off the playoff places and with games at home for their next two league outings, Cobh will hope to keep building on their recent momentum gained.

If they were to beat both Treaty and Wexford at home over the coming few weeks, it would see the season for Ramblers properly motor into gear and put them well in the frame to potentially challenge for the playoffs.

Home form will be crucial if Cobh are going to push on and compete for the playoffs, with the prospect of returning supporters to St Colman’s Park sure to provide an added boost of support.

After getting the winner against Cork City in the derby a few weeks ago, Jake Hegarty maintained that scoring form against the Students.

Jake Hegarty of Cobh Ramblers celebrates after scoring. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The former Midleton man was a potent scorer in the Munster Senior League and now looks to be bringing that sort of form into the League Of Ireland ranks.

Another former Midleton FC player in James McCarthy has acquitted himself very well indeed in recent weeks, since coming into the Ramblers team initially in the win over City.

Ramblers also on Saturday will be hoping for another big display from Lee Devitt, who consistently has been putting in good displays for Cobh this season.

Cobh have been hit tough by injury at times this season, a situation they hope is gradually clearing up.

Seeing players returning against UCD such as Pierce Phillips and Ciaran Griffin was a welcomed sight and they will only add to the keen competition for places Ramblers are seeking to create week in week out.

IMPRESSIVE START

Making the trip to Cobh are a Treaty United side who are having a fine campaign under Tommy Barrett. Considering where they were starting from, the Limerick side are having an excellent campaign.

There are a number of Ramblers connections in the Treaty side, one of whom is very familiar indeed is Cobh native Charlie Fleming.

Treaty won on the road in Wexford last time out, with former Ramblers man Anto O’Donnell among the scorers. Jack Lynch, who got the other goal for the away side last weekend, had a brief playing stint also at Cobh in 2018.

Former Ringmahon man O’Donnell has impressed on his return to the League Of Ireland ranks, also netting in Treaty’s home victory against Cork City.

It is a result that sees Treaty United third place First Division in the table on 19 points, with Shelbourne now the current leaders on 27 points.

Considering that Treaty were accepted into and assembled their squad later than the rest of the First Division teams, to be where they are in the table at this stage of the campaign is quite some going.

Establishing themselves in the league would have been the priority for Treaty before the season started, but at this stage, there is no reason why they cannot keep their strong promotion playoff push up, based on their form so far.

When Ramblers and Treaty United faced off earlier this season it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Markets Field. Sean McSweeney had initially given the home side the lead before Cobh levelled things up through a sweet strike from outside the box by Darryl Walsh.

For both Cobh and Treaty, Saturday should be another competitive Munster Derby contest. Based on the recent form of both, the outcome of this one should make for interesting viewing.