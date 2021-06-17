Trainers and owners hoping for better luck this weekend at the Griffin United Draghunts this weekend

THE void Senior Clogheen meeting at Stuake on Sunday last was a major talking point as many trainers were disgruntled with the decision.

Firstly, the steward was correct in his decision as all he was doing to sticking to the 20-minute rule and although hindsight is a wonderful thing lessons will have to be learned to avoid a similar fiasco.

The one danger one could have in the coming weeks is that clubs will now be wary of sticking to the 20-minute rule and they will ensure that their draghunts are far longer in distance.

Thankfully the Puppy draghunt did go off without a hitch and the honours went to the Donal O’Donovan trained High Miss.

The performance of this hound in the manner it finished to the tape was exasperating but for his charismatic trainer it was all in a day’s work.

“When we set her off, she consistently showed us she had gears on the finish but to witness it when winning your first Puppy championship win gives you a huge lift,” said Donal O’Donovan.

Grandson of the legendary Fair Hill stalwart Gerry ‘Fox’ O’Donovan Donal is enjoying his new club Griffin United.

“The lads are great and to be honest all I want is my hound to run and come in unscathed and winning is a bonus but its not everything as you must get the enjoyment from this sport,” added O’Donovan.

Shanakiel Harriers are certainly having a great start to the season and after winning the opening draghunt at Mayfield and securing five of the first six tickets they continued with four at Stuake that included the runner up slot.

The Thomas, Pa and Chloe Murray kennel is firing on all cylinders and after securing a win and a second in two draghunts with The Meg all is well in that kennel.

John O'Sullivan (left) and Hughie O'Callaghan, Griffin United, at Mayfield Harriers Draghunt at White's Cross.

“We didn’t have a good season last year, so we were hoping for a far better campaign and so far, although early doors we are happy without getting carried away,” said Thomas Murray.

Thomas whose son Pa and granddaughter Chloe are involved with him believes enjoying the sport is his priority.

“Look everybody wants to win including our kennel but when you go out you must keep it in your head that there can only be one winner and when that happens enjoy it as it doesn’t happen very week,” added Thomas.

Looking at the HTA calendar in England it does not look as if they are going to host an International meeting this year.

The Griffin United Senior and Puppy meetings will be held this weekend at Whitechurch.

Puppy trainers please note their draghunt tomorrow will be at the Yellow Loch with a 4pm slip and on Sunday at the same venue with the same slipping time.