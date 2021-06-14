Ireland Squad Confirmed for Vodafone Summer Series with Munster stars Coombes and Wycherley named in the 37 man squad

IRELAND coach Andy Farrell and the coaching team have named a 37 man squad for the Vodafone Summer Series which features two Tests in July against Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

The match against Japan on Saturday 3rd July will kick off at 1.00pm and the fixture against the USA on Saturday 10th July will kick off at 7.15pm.

Both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme which will see limited supporters back in the Aviva Stadium.

James Ryan will captain the squad during the Vodafone Summer Series and there are 11 uncapped players named – Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney (Ulster), Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Paul Boyle (Connacht), Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony (Leinster), Gavin Coombes, Fineen Wycherley (Munster).

Andy Farrell, Ireland head coach, said, "We now have two games at home to focus on which will be a good challenge for the group.

"Japan played the Sunwolves at the weekend and will play the Lions the week before we play at the Aviva Stadium and we know the quality of their squad from the World Cup.

"We will assemble as a squad on the 22nd June and begin our preparations for the two games.

"I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters for at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months.

"Johnny (Sexton), Cian (Healy) and Keith (Earls) will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players.

"It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level."

Both games will be broadcast live by RTÉ (ROI) and Channel 4 (NI).

Ireland Vodafone Summer Series Squad 2021:

Backs:

Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Billy Burns (Ulster), Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution), Tom Daly (Connacht/Lansdowne), Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan).

Forwards:

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Paul Boyle (Connacht/Lansdowne), Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians), Peter Dooley (Leinster/Lansdowne), Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD), Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster).

Selected for British & Irish Lions Tour:

Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, Andrew Porter (inj)

Ireland Summer Test Fixtures:

IRELAND v Japan Saturday 3rd July, 2021Aviva Stadium KO: 1pm

IRELAND v USA Saturday 10th July, 2021Aviva Stadium KO: 7.15pm