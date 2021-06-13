Charleville lift the Avondhu football title for the second time

Charleville 2-16 Buttevant 0-10

CHARLEVILLE, who won their first and only Junior A FC title in 2018, regained the title at Mallow on Sunday evening when they accounted for Buttevant in the 2020 Synergy Fermoy Credit Union final.

Manager PJ O'Halloran and coach Pat Donnelly were also involved again three years ago and were delighted the club, now better known as a hurling stronghold, delivered again with the big ball.

We have 30 lads that are hugely interested in playing football.

"Our fitness levels are very high as was seen here tonight in very warm conditions," said Donnelly.

"We have a tough county championship game next Saturday against Kilmacabea. Football has been very good in Charleville in recent years."

Charleville who defeated Buttevant in the 2020 Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC final in Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tied up early on, Buttevant hit the front when Mark Lenahan pointed from play and a free. Charleville regrouped well, they took control in the half-back line where Jack Doyle, Jack Buckley and Jack Meade were outstanding. They also impressed in midfield.

Three points in succession by Darren Butler, Mark Kavanagh and Jack Callaghan opened up a 0-4 to 0-3 lead. Charleville had their first goal just before the water break, it came following good play by Doyle, Jack Meade and Mark Kavanagh who off-loaded to Darren Casey to finish.

On the resumption, Mark Lenahan pointed a free with Jack Callaghan replying.

Lenahan kept Buttevant in touch before Danny O'Flynn kicked a great point. This was followed by a free by Mark Kavanagh, while Ryan Fowley kicked a good point under pressure to leave it 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Charleville's Tim Hawe bursts between Buttevant's Niall Crowley and Sean Madigan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Buttevant had a pointed free just after half-time before Charleville took control. Their powerful physical strength, teamwork and accuracy proved vital.

DOMINANCE

Within a five-minute period they had points by Callaghan and Kavanagh. The winners' second goal came in the 37th minute when Jack Meade and Mark Kavanagh worked well for Jack Callaghan who netted opening up an eight-point lead, 2-9 to 0-7.

There was no way back for Buttevant as both sides introduced a number of substitutes.

Lenahan converted three frees for Buttevant, while the winners finished very impressively, adding seven points through Conor Buckley (2), Callaghan (2), Kavanagh, Cathal O'Carroll and James O'Brien.

After the game, Barry Aherne 2020 Avondhu chairman presented the cup to the winning captain Jack Doyle while Jack Callaghan was a worthy Man of the Match.

Scorers for Charleville: J Callaghan 1-6 (0-4 f), M Kavanagh 0-4 (0-2 f), D Casey 1-0, C Buckley 0-2, D Butler, D O'Flynn, C O'Carroll, J O'Brien 0-1 each.

Buttevant: M Lenahan 0-8 (0-7 f), D Doody 0-1 f, R Fowley 0-1.

CHARLEVILLE: J Smith; F Cagney, M O'Flynn, B O'Connell; J Doyle, J Buckley, J Meade; D Flynn, J Barry; M Kavanagh, T Hawe, C O'Carroll; D Butler, J Callaghan, D Casey.

Subs: A Dennehy for J Barry (inj) J O'Brien for D Butler, G Kelleher for T Hawe, C Buckley for J Buckley, S Gleeson for J Meade.

BUTTEVANT: D Doody; M Walsh, K Crowley J O'Riordan; J Whelan, S Madigan, J Buckley; A O'Neill, T Healy; K Lenahan, N Crowley, D O'Keeffe; J O'Neill, M Lenahan, R Fowley.

Subs: G Carey for D O'Keeffe, C O'Toole for K Lenahan, K O'Keeffe for J O'Neill, C Kennedy for K Crowley, JD Murphy for A O'Neill.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)