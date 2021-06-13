Silverhill Karen top of the class in 750 Stake at Curraheen Park

SILVERHILL KAREN trained by Graham Holland for Beverly Lochead, Surrey, the only unbeaten finalist, never left any doubt about the eventual outcome of The O’Leary Driving School Open 750 Stake worth £4000 to the winner at Curraheen Park on Saturday night.

The daughter of Ballymac Eske-Silverhill Joyce running out an easy winner in 41.20.

In front from trap rise she lengthened clear from the fourth bend to have nine lengths in hand at the line over her kennel companion Navy Blue who came into trap two from the reserves with Garryvoe Captain a further four and a half lengths away in third.

Ardrath Pearl trained by John Kiely for Richenda Kelly, Youghal followed up on her previous week’s victory with another brilliant display in the eight, an open 525 stopping the clock in a best of the night for the standard trip, 28.22 on a track rated .20 fast for 525/550 and .40 for 750.

Showing the way into the back straight she raced clear from the last bend to have four and a half lengths in hand at the line over Burgess Elite.

Quivers Pebbles owned by Liam Murphy, Templeglantine was a runaway winner of the last, an A1, the 5/4 chance leading from trap to line where he had nine and a half lengths to spare over Ferryforth Teddy in 28.35.

Berties Cuddles trained by Kieran Lynch for Michael & Don Kelleher, Glasheen put up a fine display in the fourth, an A3, stopping the clock in an excellent 28.38.

The Bet on The Tote 525 (Race 7 Grade A3), won by (dog in the RED BIB) #1 SOKITZ SPARKLE, owned by Alex Grassick finished strongly passing #3 Lads Ruth.

In front from trap-rise he was kept up to his work to the third bend by the reserve Droopys Exciting but he drew clear from there crossing the line with four lengths to spare over another reserve Carefree Tip.

Rosstemple Syd made it three on the trot for Noel Barron, Ballineen with a fine front running display in the tenth, an A2, the 5/2 chance coming home with two lengths to spare over his nearest rival throughout Monterrey in a fine 28.47.

Clona Smokey attempted to make all in the ninth, an A1 550, but after being three clear as they ran the bottom two bends he failed to hold the strong run of Longedfor Prince trained by Denis Fitzgerald for Steinar and Lina Holmestrom who nailed him on the line to claim a head victory in 29.79.

Woodbrook Sharp owned by Phil Collins, Dunmanway justified even money favouritism in the opener when he ran out a runaway winner in a smart 28.71.

Taking over as they crossed the line first time up he then showed fine back straight pace which saw him draw right away for a nineteen length victory over Bravado.