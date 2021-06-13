Rockmount claim all three points in U18 premier league game at Rockmount Park

Rockmount 2

Avondale United 1

ROCKMOUNT took all three points in a Daly Industrial Supplies U18 Premier game against a very spirited Avondale United at sun-drenched Rockmount Park last Saturday afternoon.

The home team took the lead through a Sean Lynch header in the 16th minute but an equaliser arrived in the 64th minute when Billy Moore tapped home Oscar McCarthy’s square ball.

Sean Downey showed all his skill and composure to score the winner for Rockmount six minutes later.

He ran on to a superb through ball by Calum Clarke to beat his defender and round the Avondale’s keeper Micheal O’Neill to finish to the back of the net to give his side all three points.

Eddie Kenny the Rockmount manager was delighted.

“I thought we got out of jail today to be honest as we backed off after the first goal, and in fairness to Avondale, they punished us in the second half.

“Look it was great just to get back playing after nine months, and I thought we were very structured in the first half. Avondale came at us after the restart and got a deserved equaliser, however, Sean got what he deserved as he ran himself into the ground for us.

“This is tournament football and we take the three points as I think a draw would have been a fair result, but we play Douglas Hall on Thursday week and we can look forward to that game.”

They started the game on the front foot forcing two consecutive corners but Avondale goalkeeper Micheal O’Neill was alert to make two fine saves for his side. Jake Lynch was playing superb football for the home team spraying passes all over the pitch, and when he released Sean Downey in the 10th minute only a fine save from O’Neill denied him.

Avondale United's Donal Ojiekhudu heads goalwards from Rockmount's Ryan O'Connor during the Daly Industrial Supplies premier under 18 league game at Rockmount

Rockmount then took a deserved lead when Sean Lynch got on the end of a Calum Clarke corner to head home.

Avondale had a chance to level the game five minutes later when Morgan Caine broke free, but a superb challenge by Sean Murphy kept his side in front. In the closing minutes of the first half, Calum Clarke stung the hands of the Dales O’Neill with a powerful effort from 30 yards.

The visitors started the second half with plenty of purpose and Billy Moore came close with a powerful low effort, however, Ben Maher in the Rockmount had it well covered. Rockmount came close to increasing their lead when Lynch again found space in the Dales box, but he saw his effort go over the bar.

The game was level after some good play by Stephen St Ledger his cross found Oscar McCarthy on the back post, he squared the ball to Billy Moore who made no mistake from close range. It’s the game up for grabs, Clarke won a great ball in his own half, he looked up to play a magnificent long ball to Downey who scored a wonderful goal in the 70th minute.

Both sides had chances in the final 10 minutes, but St Ledger will count himself unlucky not to score for the Dales in the final minute with a looping header.

ROCKMOUNT: Ben Maher, Sean Murphy, Ronan Blake, Sean Lynch, Jake Courtney, Ryan O’Connor, Cillian Eagan, Calum Clarke, Sean Downey, Jake Lynch, John Fitzgerald.

Subs: Ruairi O’Connell for Ryan O’Connor (58), Josh O’Brien for Jake Lynch (69), Alan O’Reagan for Cillian Eagan (69),Colin Healy for Calum Clarke (89).

AVONDALE UNITED: Micheal O’Neill, Conor Sheedy, Kevin Barry-Dorney, Eoin DeBurca, Daniel Ojiekhubu, Dylan Cotter, Stephen St Ledger, Oscar McCarthy, Jack Scally, Morgan Caine, Stephen Ahern.

Subs: Billy Moore for Morgan Caine (h-t), Hugh Collins for Dylan Cotter (h-t).

Referee: Alan O’Connell.