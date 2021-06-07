Fiachra Lynch fires Valley Rovers to surprise win over Castlehaven in opening round of the football league

Castlehaven 2-18

Valley Rovers 4-14

VALLEY ROVERS upset the form book and took full points from their visit to Castlehaven in the opening round of the Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 2A on Bank Holiday Monday.

Moneyvollahane was the venue for a 38-score bonanza between two teams that showed little signs of rustiness following a long lay-off. Castlehaven were without their Cork contingent but still fielded eight players from their county semi-final win over St Finbarr’s.

Playing against a strong wind, Valley’s led 2-6 to 0-11 at the interval.

Billy Crowley and Eoin O’Reilly goals edged their team a point in front at the break, a timeframe in which Cathal Maguire’s 5 points (4 frees) kept the home side in touch.

Castlehaven upped the tempo at the start of the second period and scored 1-2 in quick succession as Kevin O’Donovan found the net and Roland Whelton and Shane Nolan raised white flags.

John Cotterill (free), Fiachra Lynch (free) and Ciarán McCarthy points ensured a battling Rovers were only 1-16 to 2-10 behind at the final water break.

An enthralling closing quarter produced a blitz of scores as Fiachra Lynch assumed centre-stage.

The veteran Valley Rovers forward scored 1-2 in 6 minutes along with a Gary Farrell point to make it 3-14 to 1-17.

Castlehaven responded with Shane Nolan hammering a marvellous shot into the top corner.

Fiachra Lynch replied with another point before Rovers’ Ciarán McCarthy raced through for his team’s fourth and match-winning goal.

Castlehaven had a late penalty claim waved away but Valley Rovers were full value for their 4-14 to 2-18 victory.

Scorers for Castlehaven: C Maguire 0-8 (6f); K O’Donovan and S Nolan 1-2 each; C O’Driscoll 0-2 (1 mark); R Maguire, D Whelton, R Whelton and D Cahalane 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: F Lynch 1-5 (1f, 1 45); J Cotterill 0-7 (5f); C McCarthy 1-1; B Crowley and E O’Reilly 1-0 each; G Farrell 0-1.

Castlehaven: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh (captain), T O’Leary; D Whelton, D McCarthy, C O’Sullivan; D Cahalane, R Maguire; S Hurley, R Whelton, C Maguire; S Nolan, K O’Donovan, C O’Driscoll.

Subs: A Minihane for S Hurley (37); L McCarthy for T O’Leary (43); R Minihane for D Whelton (inj, 46); T O’Mahony for D Cahalane (55); S O’Driscoll for C O’Driscoll (60).

Valley Rovers: M Power; D Muckian, T O’Brien, A Lyons; W Hurley, I Crowley, A Walsh-Murphy; K Canty (captain), C O’Leary; E O’Reilly, E Delaney, T O’Brien; B Crowley, J Cotterill, F Lynch.

Subs: C O’Keefe for D Muckian (inj, 9); C McCarthy for B Crowley (40); R O’Sullivan for E Delaney (50); G Farrell for K Canty (50).

Referee: M Collins (Clonakilty).