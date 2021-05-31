Greyhound racing receives a huge boost with BoyleSports renewing their sponsorship of the Derby for another three years

BoyleSports has renewed its sponsorship of the Irish Greyhound Derby with a three-year €1m commitment.

The Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race on the Irish greyhound calendar.

The renewed deal will take BoyleSports’ sponsorship of the event to 10 years, with the value of its sponsorship over this time set to exceed €3m.

The early market with BoyleSports has the Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Ariel as the 16/1 favourite, with the 2020 Juvenile Derby and recent Select Stakes champion Skywalker Barry at 20/1 alongside Con and Annie Kirby Memorial finalist Explosive Boy, 2020 Juvenile Derby finalist Knight Tornado and Cork greyhound Broadstrand Ryan.

BoyleSports will also be sponsoring the Champion Stakes at Shelbourne Park from 2021-2023.

Run over 550 yards, the event traditionally attracts big names with many viewing it as the perfect entrée to the biggest Irish Greyhound competition, the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby.

The 2021 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby was launched at Ireland’s premier greyhound stadium, Shelbourne Park on Monday 31st May under the watchful eye of champion greyhound himself Newinn Taylor and Timmy Holland, son of 2020 Derby-winning trainer Graham.

Conor Gray, Chief Executive Officer at BoyleSports, said: “BoyleSports is privileged to extend its long-term relationship with the Irish Greyhound Derby. Obviously, the pandemic has had a devastating impact on all sports, including greyhound racing.

"So we are especially delighted that we can throw our weight behind the sector, that it will know it has a supportive friend in BoyleSports for the foreseeable future.

“This agreement extends our sponsorship to 10 years and sees the total prize fund over that time go through the €3M mark.

"There is no doubt we’re going to see another very competitive battle for the top prize this year and now we just can’t wait for the action to start in this year’s BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby.”

Ger Dollard CEO of Rásaíocht Con Éireann commented at the launch: "RCÉ is delighted with the three-year extension to the excellent partnership between RCÉ and Boylepsorts.

"It is a hugely positive announcement for the industry guaranteeing a very substantial prize fund for this prestigious competition up to 2023.

"The Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby is an eagerly anticipated competition with worldwide interest.

"We very much look forward to hearing the ‘Derby roar’ back at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium in September."

Entries close Saturday 7th August.

The draw for the opening round of the BoyleSports Greyhound Derby will be made in the Oaks Suite, Shelbourne Park at 11 am on Monday, August 9th.

Finally, with the English Greyhound Derby getting underway this weekend, it promises to be an action-packed couple of months in the world of greyhound racing.

Blarney trainer Johnny Linehan will have high hopes for his talented Broadstrand Ryan and he could be worth following in the months ahead.