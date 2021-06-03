Coach Declan Coleman on the rise at Cobh Ramblers 

HE continues to climb the coaching ladder, and last week's win over Cork City was one of his sweetest victories to date.

Assistant manager of Cobh Ramblers' first team, Declan Coleman tells us the importance of that win and how he hopes it will push his side on to better performances.

“It was a massive win for us given the history of how long it has been since we beat them in the league, but more importantly it was a huge win because we were in a poor run of form,” said Coleman.

“To get back to winning ways just before the break is crucial to give us a boost in morale. We have definitely lacked a little bit of luck in a lot of games this season but we always work hard in training and with our match analysis to make improvements."

Coleman’s nephew Cian is Cork City’s midfielder and although they have a great relationship, last weekend saw the uncle enjoy the bragging rights.

“It is great for the banter between us but I'm sure it's more difficult for the rest of the family. Well, I hope it is anyway unless they're supporting me instead of him!

"Myself and Cian have a good relationship and I have coached him at every level of football from schoolboy to senior in League of Ireland so of course I always want to see him do well, just like I would want success for any player I have coached.

"But when we are on opposing sides that is all he is - another opposition player.”

Coleman has coached at every level from schoolboys to league of Ireland and while enjoying his current role working alongside Stuart Ashton, he is very ambitious to coach at a really high level.

Like most coaches, my ambition is to go as far in the game as possible and win as much as possible.

"I started coaching when I was a teenager and I now hold the UEFA A Licence. I've worked my way up from schoolboy coaching to be Assistant Manager in the League of Ireland with Cobh.

"I made the move from Cork City to Cobh Ramblers in 2017 and after a spell as U19 manager I was promoted to the First Team coaching staff. So I have enjoyed a lot of success already as a coach.

"Recently I started my own coaching business as well where I take one-to-one sessions, small groups or teams, so I am fully immersed in coaching really.”

SLOW START

Ramblers have struggled so far in the season in terms of getting points on the table, however, Coleman is confident that his side have enough quality to push on after the mid-season break.

“The results have been disappointing of course. There were key moments in all the games that you could see made the difference.

"We performed quite well in almost all of those games though. I think the UCD game was the only one where we really didn't perform anywhere near what we are capable of or what we expect from ourselves.

"There have been some moments in games where the ball just hasn't bounced our way but you create your own luck so as long as we continue to identify areas we can improve and work on them then we should get more positive results as the season goes on.

“Our squad has a fairly good mix of youth and experience.

"We have some older, more experienced players who have played around the league with various clubs over the years and are brilliant for setting the tempo in sessions and making it clear what is expected of their teammates at this level.

"There are a few who might get insulted at being called older players though because most of them are still in their '20s!

"But the likes of Ian Turner, David O'Leary, John Kavanagh, Darren Murphy have played in a few different LOI teams and have experienced the highs and the lows of the game.

"We have a few other players then who may not be the oldest in the squad but have played with the club for a good few years, lads like Ben O'Riordan, Pierce Phillips, Charlie Lyons, Stephen O'Leary.

"So they understand the demands of this league. Some players have just made the step up from MSL football and some have come through the academy here or elsewhere but are adapting to the level now after a bit of a baptism of fire with the results we have gotten so far.

I have no doubt that this squad is more than capable of putting a good run of results together and hopefully we will see that in the near future.”

It’s fair to say it’s a sad reflection on Cork soccer to see both Cork City and Cobh Ramblers bear the bottom of the First Division league table, however Coleman is not hugely concerned and here explains why.

“I don't believe there is much between any of the teams in the league.

"Both ourselves and City could easily go on a run of wins and the table could look completely different after the next 10 games so I wouldn't rush to make any rash judgement on football in Cork this early in the season.

"I think there have been massive improvements made in both clubs over the last 12 months and I'm sure the volunteers at both clubs will continue to do what is best for them off the pitch while the players and staff do their best on the pitch.

"I firmly believe both clubs are capable of climbing the table over the coming months.”