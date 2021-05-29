Extra special derby win for Cobh Ramblers and Stuart Ashton

THIS local derby victory for Cobh Ramblers over Cork City will surely go down as one of the most iconic nights St Colman’s Park has ever seen.

Jake Hegarty wrote himself into Ramblers folklore with a well taken finish inside the box to give Cobh a famous win over their local rivals.

This win for Ramblers was their first league success in 26 years over City when John O’Rourke got the winner for Cobh on that February night in 1995.

Former Midleton man Hegarty will be a cult hero in St Colman’s Park for many years to come following this victory, during what was an overall performance full of desire from this Cobh side.

Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton summed up the mood of the dressing room and how this was a morale booster for the camp.

“The derby makes it extra special. For us to win the derby is a great one. To be honest we just had to win the game no matter who it was tonight. We have done that and rightly so I think.

The result was the right one for us tonight. It was a battle as we expected in a local derby and two teams that were committed. In the end, I felt we edged it and deserved it.

“In any game you expect the opposition to have chances. I felt in the first half we probably had the better chances, Killian Cooper had a great one.

“In the second half when we got the goal, I think we expected them to come at us and our lads have just been tremendous.

“We kept our shape and we have been organized. We went in with that confidence that it was there and the belief in what we have been doing.

“In all the other matches we have been doing those things and it hasn’t happened. Friday night then, we got the one that we deserved.

“With the local derby being the added incentive Friday night, but we have that all of the time we have got to believe that for 90 minutes and keep going. They put that into practice and got what they deserved.”

Cork is Claret and Blue...



That's it, that's the tweet. 👍 pic.twitter.com/cDZngEjBiS — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) May 28, 2021

On top of being a win over City, this result was the first home victory for Cobh this season, which Ashton hopes will be the first of a few more at St Colman’s Park in the coming months.

Watching the reaction of the Cobh players on the full-time whistle told you all that you need to know about how much this win meant.

Ramblers will indeed hope it can be the spark to ignite their campaign into life. But for now, Cobh will claim the bragging rights and will declare that Cork is Claret and Blue.