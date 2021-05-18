Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 08:10

Strength in depth helped Rebel intermediate camogie side see off Tipp

'We brought on fresh legs and they were important'
Ali Smith of Cork in action against Ciara Ryan of Tipperary. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mary Newman

A GOOD day at the office as Cork got their Division 2 National League campaign off to a winning start with a victory over Tipperary in Drom Inch on Saturday.

Heavy rain before throw-in made little difference to the underfoot conditions as both sides showed little indications of the long layoff they endured since their last competitive outings in March 2020. 

For Cork manager Mark McCarthy it was the perfect start.

“Overall very happy with the result, it's our first day out and a win is what is important to get the result. 

"We will take it but certainly, we have a lot of things we need to work on but we will sit down and take a look at the game and see where we need to pick things up.” 

 Having led by 10 points at the interval Cork were totally overpowered in the third quarter by a resurgent Tipperary and looked to have just lost their concentration a little bit.

“I suppose at the start of the second half we were a bit sloppy and missed the chance to put 2-2 on the scoreboard and then we allowed Tipperary get the upper hand. 

"You have to credit them they came out full of determination and trailing by 10 points they pegged us back to three so huge credit to them.” 

Scoreboard operator Kevin Burke looks on during the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 2 match at Drom-Inch. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Cork brought on five substitutes and it showed how important a strong bench is.

“We brought on fresh legs today and they were important, Clodagh Finn took her chance and finished the ball to the net for our first score of the second half 22 minutes in. 

"It gave us a cushion again and we drove on from there.”

 Next week Cork face Kerry in Cork and with Kerry having defeated Galway 0-14 to 1-8 in their opening game. 

Victory next weekend would leave them in a good place regarding qualification but McCarthy knows it will be a tough test.

“A great result for Kerry beating Galway and they will come to Cork for the first time meeting at intermediate level and they will really be determined. 

"Again we will concentrate on our self and what we need to do and we will be ready for the challenge on Saturday next.”

