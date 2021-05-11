Cork GAA release details of groups and dates for new hurling and football Leagues Cups

CORK club football teams will return to action from June 7 with club hurling sides out on June 13 after the county board released a revised master fixture list for 2021.

Due to the shortened season, there are no leagues this year with League Cup competitions in place instead, featuring groups of four clubs. The Cork Credit Union Football League Cups and RedFM Hurling League Cups run into the end of July, every second week to facilitate dual players, with finals on the first two weekends in August.

The groups for the league cups were based on previous league positions, with modifications added to avoid clubs meeting in both league and championship. There will be seven tiers in football and eight in hurling, with the first and second teams in the respective groups meeting in semi-finals where the table-toppers have home advantage.

There will be lively games no doubt. Division 1A in hurling includes Sars, Newcestown, Blackrock and Glen Rovers, with St Finbarr's, Bride Rovers, Bishopstown and Midleton in 1B.

In football's highest tier, it's the Barrs, Nemo, Kiskeam and Cill na Martra in 1A and Clon, St Michael's, Cill na Martra and Carbery Rangers in 1B.

Full details of the groups are on the Cork GAA website here.

The board explained: "These competitions will have no impact on league grading for 2022, which will instead revert to 2020 positions. Groups for the league cups were based on previous league positions, with modifications added to avoid clubs meeting in both league and championship."

ON HOLD

There are a number of delayed 2020 championship deciders to be played before the 2021 championship can throw-in at the end of the summer.

Familiar foes Brian Hurley, Castlehaven, and Alan Cronin, Nemo Rangers, will meet in the delayed 2020 PSFC final. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

The SAFC clash of Éire Óg and Mallow down first, on Saturday, June 19 at 7pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Cork footballers Colm O'Callaghan, Ciarán Sheehan and Mattie Taylor will feature in the gap between the Rebels' league campaign and championship.

Éire Óg also have a hurling final to look forward to in the IHC, against Aghabullogue, which will be staged from July 30 onwards, depending on how Cork teams fare in the coming months. The Nemo-Castlehaven PSFC final has the extra complication of Damien and Conor Cahalane being on the Cork hurling panel but it's penciled in for August 6-8.

The LIHC meeting of Castlemartyr and Russell Rovers have been pushed back from July 30 as well, because the All-Ireland U20 hurling final between Cork and Galway or Dublin is on July 10 or 11. There will also be Munster minor and U20 inter-county championship games in July, to be fixed at the Munster Council CCC meeting this week.

Ballygarvan's Stephen Fenton trying to block down a shot by Russell Rovers' Luke Duggan Murray in the Co-op Superstores Cork LIHC. Picture: Denis Minihane.

In the Divisional/Colleges section of the Premier Senior Championships, CIT, UCC and Imokilly (hurling) and CIT, UCC and Duhallow (football) will get byes. Any other divisions entered will play off in two groups of three on Wednesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 21, without their county players if necessary.

The divisional sections will be completed from Wednesday, September 15 to Sunday, September 19, leaving two teams to join the clubs in the Premier quarter-finals.

This year's club football round-robin series is from August 20, with the hurling throwing in from August 27. It all means that the 2021 club finals won't be staged until the first two weekends of November.

For now, there won't be any U21 competition beyond those run on a divisional basis.

Macroom GAA club is organising the long-standing Tom Creedon Cup again, on Hurling League Cup weekends with a final on August 8.

The aim is to begin the county stages of the Junior A County Championships on the weekend of October 23-24, while the 2021 Open County Junior B and C competitions will commence from July 30.