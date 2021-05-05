Cork City Sports will be back better than ever in 2022

THE organisers of the BAM Cork City Sports International Athletic Meet are confident the postponed event will return bigger and better in 2020.

The 69th staging of the hugely popular and internationally respected feast of athletics was due to take place in the CIT Athletic Stadium on Tuesday, July 6 but will shift back 12 months due to the ongoing Covid restrictions.

The high-profile international track and field meet was already rescheduled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The organising committee took the difficult decision in recent months to again postpone the event due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding current Covid-19 restrictions.

Joe Hartnett, meeting director, Cork City Sports commented: “After due consideration of the many issues surrounding COVID-19 we have decided to postpone for another year. It is our hope that 2022 will allow us to bring back International Athletics to Cork."

Tony O’Connell, chairman of the Cork City Sports added: “We regret having to cancel this year’s meeting. We thank our sponsors and other partners for being patient during these difficult times and look forward to working together again in 2022.”

Jesse Thibodeau of Canada competing in the Men's Long Jump event at CIT. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

2021 would have been the 69th edition of the Cork City Sports International Athletics Meet and there is no doubt athletics fans will look forward to its return on the back of a tremendously successful event in 2019.

Athletics Ireland CEO Hamish Adams echoed these sentiments and acknowledged the importance of seeing the return of renowned meet in 2022.

“Athletics Ireland have long been a supporter of the Cork City Sports International Meet and we were all looking forward to what have become an unmissable date on the athletics summer calendar.

"The news will come as a disappointment, but we are in no doubt that Bam Cork City Sports International will once again be showcasing our sport at its best in 2022."